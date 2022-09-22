Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em 2022 NFL Week 3: Quarterback rankings

In the NFL Fantasy world, your quarterback can win or lose your matchup every week. They have the ability to put up the highest scores out of anyone in your lineup, but not every QB is a guaranteed starter.

While superstar fantasy quarterbacks such as Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts will start every week, some other QBs have question marks surrounding them. This is the case entering Week 3. Here are three quarterbacks you should start and three you should sit this week.

Week 3 Fantasy Football Quarterbacks: Start 'Em

Kirk Cousins - Minnesota Vikings vs Detroit Lions

NFL - Minnesota Vikings v Philadelphia Eagles

Kirk Cousins didn't have his best outing in Week 2 against the Philadelphia Eagles, but if he's in your squad, you should start him this week. Cousins is famous for struggling in prime-time, which is where they lost to a tough Eagles team. Cousins gets a much more favorable matchup in Week 3.

The Detroit Lions have allowed the third-most fantasy points to quarterbacks so far this season. Both the Eagles and the Washington Commanders have scored more than 25 points against their defense. Expect Cousins and wide receiver Justin Jefferson to bounce back in Week 3.

Joe Burrow - Cincinnati Bengals @ New York Jets

NFL - Cincinnati Bengals v Dallas Cowboys

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals have had a rough start to 2022 since making the Super Bowl last season. They sit 0-2 and Burrow has thrown four interceptions as well as being sacked 13 times already.

However, in Week 3 they face a New York Jets defense that has only three sacks all year. Burrow should have more time in the pocket to work his magic. This matchup is an ideal opportunity for the Bengals to get their season back on track.

Mike Petraglia @Trags Joe Burrow takes page out of Aaron Rodgers book "Everyone just take a deep breath and relax. We're going to be fine." #rulethejungle Joe Burrow takes page out of Aaron Rodgers book "Everyone just take a deep breath and relax. We're going to be fine." #rulethejungle https://t.co/rq1YAMU0i7

Matthew Stafford - Los Angeles Rams @ Arizona Cardinals

NFL - Atlanta Falcons v Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams travel to NFC West rivals the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3. If he's on your team, you should feel comfortable starting him this week.

Over the past two weeks, the Cardinals have allowed the most points per game to QBs, averaging 26.94. Stafford passed for five touchdowns in two games against Arizona in 2021.

Week 3 Fantasy Football Quarterbacks: Sit 'Em

Matt Ryan - Indianapolis Colts vs Kansas City Chiefs

NFL - Indianapolis Colts v Houston Texans

Matt Ryan has had an underwhelming start to his career with the Indianapolis Colts. He's just not a viable fantasy starter this week against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Through two games, he's only scored a combined 17 points throwing for one touchdown against four interceptions. The Colts could find themselves down early against an explosive Kansas City offense. This could mean he throws a lot, but the matchup just isn't an easy one.

Jameis Winston - New Orleans Saints @ Carolina Panthers

NFL - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints

Jameis Winston had a below-par outing in Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, throwing three interceptions. News broke just before the game that Winston was playing with four fractured vertrabrae in his back. This, along with his turnover issues, are reasons to stay clear this week.

The Carolina Panthers have allowed the fifth-fewest points to quarterbacks so far this season, averaging 12.01. Winston also threw two picks and no touchdowns against Carolina in 2021.

Tua Tagovailoa - Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills

NFL - Miami Dolphins v Baltimore Ravens

Tua Tagovailoa was excellent in the Miami Dolphins' Week 2 comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens, passing for a mammoth six touchdowns. However, in Week 3 Miami come up against the Buffalo Bills, who have excelled against QBs this season.

The Bills defense held Matthew Stafford to just 8.5 fantasy points in Week 1, and Ryan Tannehill to just 0.88. Buffalo's defense allowed the fewest fantasy points, TDs and passing yards to quarterbacks in 2021, and this game with surely be Tagovailoa's toughest test yet.

Mafia Sports Report @TommyTalksBills Buffalo Bills defense is like an avalanche, If you have an average QB there going to roll over you...Well said by Colin Cowherd.. I think this goes for every QB in the NFL.. This defense is deep, nasty, and disciplined..Bills defense putting QB's on notice. #Bills Mafia #Bills Buffalo Bills defense is like an avalanche, If you have an average QB there going to roll over you...Well said by Colin Cowherd.. I think this goes for every QB in the NFL.. This defense is deep, nasty, and disciplined..Bills defense putting QB's on notice. #BillsMafia #Bills https://t.co/7ZtL7kiKft

