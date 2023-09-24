NFL Fines Week 3: Tracking explanation for NFL hits including Deshaun Watson’s $35,000 infraction

Deshaun Watson, the quarterback for the Cleveland Browns, received a fine by the NFL on Saturday for three instances that happened during a Monday Night Football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which included an elaborate celebration with a gun or shooting concept.

Watson received a $10,927 fine for a pair of offenses. Additionally, he and teammate David Njoku were each fined $13,659 for what was deemed an inappropriate display in which they pretended to be aiming firearms on the pitch.

When Watson invaded a referee who was attempting to pull him away from the opposition sideline, fans were already expecting he would receive a huge fine for this alone.

Although the league contends that the offense didn't qualify as a foul, many were certain it should have resulted in an ejection.

After throwing an interception, committing two fumbles, and recording a 17.0 quarterback rating in the Steelers' 26-22 away loss on Monday Night Football, Watson was already enduring a terrible week. His already difficult week will now be made even more difficult by these fines.

When Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns take on the Tennessee Titans in Week 3 on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, he will now be attempting to put all the events of the past week behind him.

Players from New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers have also been fined

Due to their behavior against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2, a number of Pittsburgh Steelers players received fines from the NFL.

The Steelers' running back, Jaylen Warren was handed the highest penalty of $48,000.

The 24-year-old engaged in "unnecessary roughness," as described by the league, which went unpunished during the contest.

Other Steelers players who received fines include cornerback Tre Brown ($6,112 for unnecessary roughness), wide receiver DK Metcalf ($10,927 for unnecessary roughness), defensive end Darrell Taylor ($11,957 for roughing the passer), and Kwon Alexander and Elandon Roberts ($43,709 each) for their participation in the game's unsportsmanlike penalties.

The league has also punished a few New Orleans Saints players for their behavior in their victory over the Carolina Panthers.

Foster Moreau, a Saints tight end, was hit with a $10,000 punishment for unnecessary roughness, while Adam Prentice, a fullback, was hit with a $5,222 fine for the same reason. For those offenses, neither of the two players received a penalty during the game.