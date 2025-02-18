  • home icon
  NFL Franchise Tag Tracker 2025: Full list of players feat. potentially Tee Higgins

NFL Franchise Tag Tracker 2025: Full list of players feat. potentially Tee Higgins

By Abhimanyu Chaudhary
Modified Feb 18, 2025 11:34 GMT
NFL Franchise Tag Tracker 2025: Full list of players feat. potentially Tee Higgins (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
NFL Franchise Tag Tracker 2025: Full list of players feat. potentially Tee Higgins (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) - Source: Getty

The 2025 NFL offseason is in full swing. There are still 20 days left for the free agency period, but the franchise tag period is now officialy open. Starting today, the teams across the league will be able to use the franchise tag or the transition tag on their players. March 4 is the deadline for teams to use the franchise tag.

Last year, we saw star players like Tee Higgins, L'Jarius Sneed, Brian Burns, Jalen Johnson, and Antoine Winfield Jr. getting tagged. The majority of the players who were tagged last season ended up signing extensions with their teams, but some got traded as well.

Potential candidates to get tagged this offseason:

  • Higgins
  • Sam Darnold
  • Trey Smith

NFL Franchise Tag Tracker 2024

Denver Broncos v Cincinnati Bengals
Denver Broncos v Cincinnati Bengals - Source: Getty

This is a developing story. The players' names will be added once they are officially announced.

How much will players earn after getting franchise-tagged in 2025?

Sam Darnold - NFL: JAN 30 Pro Bowl Thursday Skills Showdown
Sam Darnold - NFL: JAN 30 Pro Bowl Thursday Skills Showdown - Source: Getty

The NFL's salary cap for the 2025 season is expected to rise between $10-$20 million mark compared to last season's cap of $255.4 million.

Since the salary cap for the upcoming season is expected to be between $265 and $275 million, the players who are being franchise-tagged will also earn more.

Here is how much every player would earn in 2025 if their team uses the franchise or transition tag on them this offseason:

  • Quarterbacks: $41,325,000 (franchise tag), $35,267,000 (transition tag)
  • Running backs: $13,629,000 (franchise tag), $10,823,000 (transition tag)
  • Wide receivers: $25,693,000 (franchise tag), $22,523,000 (transition tag)
  • Tight ends: $14,241,000 (franchise tag), $12,069,000 (transition tag)
  • Offensive linemen: $25,156,000 (franchise tag), $22,745,000 (transition tag)
  • Defensive ends: $24,727,000 (franchise tag), $20,769,000 (transition tag)
  • Defensive tackles: $23,468,000 (franchise tag), $18,934,000 (transition tag)
  • Linebackers: $27,050,000 (franchise tag), $22,612,000 (transition tag)
  • Cornerbacks: $20,357,000 (franchise tag), $17,198,000 (transition tag)
  • Safeties: $19,626,000 (franchise tag), $15,598,000 (transition tag)
  • Kickers/punters: $6,459,000 (franchise tag), $5,830,000 (transition tag)

