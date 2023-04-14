NFL franchise values in spotlight: Where do Cowboys, Patriots stand after $6BN Commanders sale?

NFL behemoths like the Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots will see the Washington Commanders' $6 billion potential sale as a mixed bag of news for them. We say mixed because it means that suddenly the Commanders are climbing up the ranks of the most valuable NFL franchises, where they sit atop the pile.

It also means that their own valuation could increase as the Washington franchise sells above the market rate, in what will be the largest sale in league history. The valuation given by Forbes last year of the Washington Commanders was $5.6 billion.

NBA team Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta kept that as their final bid. But the Josh Harris group that seems to have reached an agreement with Dan Snyder will pay $ billion. Going $400 million over that amount is a significant deal.

So how does that shake up the playing field in terms of the most valuable franchises? Let us have a look.

Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots still kings after Washington Commanders sale

The Dallas Cowboys remain the biggest draw in the NFL. Known as America's team, they have the highest valuation in the league at $8 billion. This is the first time any NFL franchise has ever reached that mark. No one else is even in the $7 billion bracket, showing the chasm between them and the rest of the field.

The New England Patriots come in next at $6.4 billion. They are the most successful franchise in NFL history, especially during the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era, when they were the indisputable champions on the field. Given that the league valuation was expanding at the same time as they were winning on the field, making them come in second-best in the league. However, if results do not improve on the field going forward, they could be usurped there, especially with the likes of the Washington Commaders now breathing down their necks.

In fact, as per some reports, the Los Angeles Rams had overtaken them after their Super Bowl win a year ago, but they are now third on the Forbes list at $6.2 billion. They are helped by playing in the entertainment capital of the world, and their recent on-field success helps as well. Owning the SoFi Stadium is a big boost to their brand as well.

Fourth on the list were the New York Giants at $6 billion. As New York's flagship franchise with a rich and storied history, this was always bound to be the case. They are one of the oldest teams still in existence in the league and have generally always been competitive, most recently in the Eli Manning era. They have had a few years in the wilderness, but Brian Daboll seems to be building a team that can compete on the field as well as their brand does off it.

Joining them at the same spot will now be the Washington Commaders. Their valuation increases to $6 billion. Located in the capital of the United States, they have a market and place recognition that they can significantly leverage. Were they to get a new stadium in the coming years, as would be widely expected given the state of their FedEx Field, it could further increase their valuation.

The sale will now relegate last year's Denver Broncos sale to second place as the largest in NFL history. That sale worth $4.65 billion only places the Broncos 12th overall on the entire list. It shows that the NFL is still very much a burgeoning brand.

If it keeps booming the way it is, very soon other teams might overcome this new sales figure as well. Whether that will be enough to catch the Dallas Cowboys or the New England Patriots, who might increase their valuation in the meantime, remains a pertinent question.

