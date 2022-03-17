NFL Free Agency 2022: Allen Robinson, Tyrann Mathieu among top free agents available

The NFL free agency period is now in full swing, with teams scrambling to get the right pieces for a tilt at the Super Bowl next season.

But there are still plenty of stars without an NFL home for all of the signings made, including some top players in the league.

SK looks at some of the best players left in free agency.

Best players left in free agency

#5 - Allen Robinson - Chicago

The star receiver had somewhat of a down year last season, but don't let that fool you. The 28-year-old still has plenty to offer an NFL team looking for a pacey receiver.

NFL @NFL

10 touchdowns

0 drops @AllenRobinson in the red zone since 2019 (via @PFF 10 touchdowns0 drops .@AllenRobinson in the red zone since 2019 (via @PFF)💪 10 touchdowns❌ 0 drops https://t.co/KkKqwKqTw5

Not an actual number one NFL receiver, Robinson can be lined up anywhere, on the outside, in the slot, and can be used in various ways. His 410 yards and just one touchdown in 2021 don't look good, but he totaled 1,250 yards and six touchdowns the previous season.

He would be a welcome addition to any NFL team, particularly for a side contending for a Super Bowl in this free agency period.

#4 - Stephon Gilmore - Carolina

The 31-year-old is looking for a new team with several thoughts to be interested in the star corner. Having played just eight games and started in three of them last season, Gilmore will enter 2022 with something to prove.

PFF @PFF



2 games

2 Interceptions

Stephon Gilmore in 2021:2 games2 Interceptions Stephon Gilmore in 2021:🔹 2 games🔹 2 Interceptions https://t.co/UWHM2jr774

During his Patriots career, he was one of the best corners in the league. Several NFL teams could do with his services, such as the Cowboys as they look to pair someone with rising star Trevon Diggs.

Still, with age on his side, money and the length of the deal will likely play a factor in where he ends up. Ideally, he will land on a Super Bowl contenders roster, but time will tell. He would be an excellent pick-up in NFL free agency.

Best remaining free agents

# 3 - Bobby Wagner - Seattle

The 31-year-old former member of the Legion of Boom was shown the door by Seattle just hours after Russell Wilson was traded to Denver.

The hulking linebacker is highly sought after in this free agency period, with the Dallas Cowboys being one of the team's showing substantial interest. It remains to be seen just what money he wants, but it is likely to be significant.

Whichever team picks up, Wagner is getting a bonafide star. Several rosters could do with the eight-time Pro Bowler, who still has several years left.

# 2- Terron Armstead

The best offensive lineman in the entire pool of free agent players. Several teams need a new lineman, with the Bengals needing to protect Joe Burrow.

NFL UK @NFLUK watch



The big man is entering free agency, what team should pick him up?



(Via : Oh mywatch @T_Armstead72 The big man is entering free agency, what team should pick him up?(Via : @Saints Oh my 😳 watch @T_Armstead72 💪The big man is entering free agency, what team should pick him up?(Via : @Saints) https://t.co/EK2q5g7AtN

The 30-year-old will command a considerable salary, being one of the best in the league at his position, and will be sorely missed by the Saints. Having made the Pro Bowl in three out of the last four seasons, Armstead will have no shortage of suitors.

It will ultimately come down to which team can fit him in their salary cap as he will be made one of the highest-paid at his position.

# 1 - Tyrann Mathieu

The Honey Badger is perhaps one of the most sought-after players in the free agency period. Surprisingly not offered a new deal by the Chiefs after being the defense's leading man, he is on the lookout for a new home in free agency.

Like Armstead, Mathieu will command some serious money and want a long-term deal. He finished the season with three interceptions and a touchdown in his 16 games.

It is a matter of when, not if, a team signs the 29-year-old, and they will be getting a leader on defense but will have to part ways with some serious cash to get a deal done.

This free agency period still has a long way to go, but these five players should be at the top of every team's wishlist.

Edited by Piyush Bisht