NFL Free Agency 2024: 4 moves Atlanta Falcons need to make right now feat. Russell Wilson

The Atlanta Falcons are in a position similar to where the Denver Broncos were before signing Russell Wilson. They are loaded with drafted, home-grown talent and are seemingly poised to take the NFC by storm. However, they could be just one piece away from making big noise in the conference. That piece could come in free agency.

Here are four additions that the Atlanta Falcons should make as soon as possible.

#1 - Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins at Super Bowl LVIII - Previews

Kirk Cousins missed most of the 2023 season, but he's proven to be able to put together a 13-win year with the right pieces in the toolbox. At this point, it would be a downgrade going anywhere away from Justin Jefferson, but Cousins serves as the quickest solution that could elevate the Falcons to their strongest form since the peak of the Matt Ryan era.

Of course, the biggest concerns with him are that he's coming off an injury well beyond his 20s and that the Vikings could still get him back. Plus, getting him on the open market undoubtedly would be an expensive proposition for the Atlanta Falcons with likely multiple suitors competing.

#2 - Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson at Denver Broncos v Houston Texans

Russell Wilson appears to be heading on his way out of Denver. Ergo, he should be available on the open market. He's proven that he can't elevate an offense on his own but offers an outside chance to the Atlanta Falcons to stack wins while the team grooms a rookie quarterback.

One bonus is that Wilson's contract may be cheap. Set to earn $85 million over the next two seasons from the Denver Broncos regardless of the employer, he could set a lower asking price this season to save the Atlanta Falcons cap space, allowing them to load the roster even more.

#3 - Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr at Baltimore Ravens v San Francisco 49ers

Odell Beckham Jr.'s performance in the 2023 regular season took a few shots from analysts, but he ultimately trended up in a year when his team reached the AFC Championship game. Beckham provides playoff experience to a team sorely lacking it. If the Falcons are serious about potentially lofty expectations for 2024, they need someone to set an example in January.

Additionally, Beckham Jr. is trending up, netting more yards in 2023 than in 2021. As a bonus, the wide receiver has won a Super Bowl and reached the AFC Championship. Put simply, he's on a hot streak with the teams he picks. If he arrives in Atlanta, it could be at least a superstitious reason that good things are ahead for 2024.

#4 - Kendrick Bourne

Kendrick Bourne at SiriusXM at Super Bowl LVIII – Feb 7

Kendrick Bourne would be a deep cut, but the receiver has proven to be an asset in his time in the NFL when things are going well. A former Patriot, he earned 800 yards and five receiving touchdowns in Mac Jones' best year. If he can get paired with Kirk Cousins or an explosive rookie quarterback, good times may be ahead for the receiver out of Eastern Washington University.

Of course, a downside facing the Atlanta Falcons is that when he didn't play with a quarterback having a great season, his stats took a hit. In 2022 and 2023, Bourne failed to cross the 500-yard mark. Still, one could argue his best season could be ahead of him at age 28.