NFL Free Agency 2024: Ranking top 5 QBs available ft. Jimmy Garoppolo

Some of the best quarterbacks available in the free agency market were quickly signed to new contracts by NFL teams. The legal tampering period commenced on Monday, and soon after, there were a flurry of rumored free agency transactions.

Which quarterbacks remain the best on the free market, then? The top five quarterbacks who are currently unsigned free agents are listed below.

Top 5 QBs still available in free agency

5] Josh Dobbs

Josh Dobbs had an extremely adventurous 2023 season. He played for the Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings throughout the regular season after representing the Cleveland Browns for training camp and the preseason.

Dobbs made 13 appearances in total, starting 12 of them. He completed 62.8% of his throws for 2,464 yards, 13 scores and 10 interceptions.

Dobbs has started games for three different teams over the past two seasons; however, he is now a free agent.

Though nothing official as of yet, there have been rumors that the Browns will bring Dobbs back to provide backup coverage.

4] Mason Rudolph

Mason Rudolph is reportedly uninterested in signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers again after the team signed Russell Wilson to a one-year contract, according to The Athletic.

In 2023, Rudolph helped the Steelers win three games to close off the regular season, replacing an injured Kenny Pickett. He also put up an impressive performance against the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card game, although he was unable to lead Pittsburgh to victory in that game.

Rudolph's most likely path now is to sign as a backup for another NFL team. Although he may not be your perfect starting quarterback, his career throwing statistics are certainly in the upper range of what is expected of a backup quarterback.

3] Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco, who signed with the Cleveland Browns in last November and went on to record a 4-1 run, helped the team secure a postseason berth, and was chosen as the AP Comeback Player of the Year. However, it seems highly unlikely that Flacco will play for the Browns again in 2024 after the team reached an agreement to sign Jameis Winston on Tuesday.

Flacco, 39, is now considered a legitimate candidate to sign with the Tennessee Titans, in what could be a smart move that will provide the Titans with a seasoned presence in their quarterback's room.

2] Ryan Tannehill

Ryan Tannehill is probably the best quarterback available in free agency right now, especially when it comes to being a top bridge option for teams looking to draft new QBs.

In the first year with the Tennessee Titans, Tannehill earned a Pro Bowl spot, demonstrating his exceptional play in 2019. Since then, the 35-year-old has significantly declined, particularly in the past couple of years, and has been decent at best.

Tannehill's experience makes him an appealing high-end backup, but no team is likely to think of him as a permanent quarterback.

1] Jimmy Garoppolo

According to reports, the Las Vegas Raiders have cut quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on Wednesday in order to increase their salary cap space in free agency.

Garoppolo only made seven starts in 2023 before being demoted and Aiden O'Connell taking over. Jimmy G failed to live up to the expectations set forth in his three-year, $72 million contract, throwing for 1,205 yards and seven touchdowns with nine interceptions.

In the best-case scenario, Garoppolo would likely sign a contract to be a top backup option for another team. Similar to Tannehill, Garoppolo could be brought in as an experienced option by teams looking to draft young quarterbacks, though many of those positions have already been taken.