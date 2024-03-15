NFL Free Agency 2024: Ranking top 5 QBs remaining ft. Jimmy Garoppolo, Carson Wentz

The 2024 NFL free agency has seen some major quarterback moves. Russell Wilson joined the Pittsburgh Steelers, Mac Jones joined the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Washington Commanders sent Sam Howell to the Seattle Seahawks. The league's quarterback situation is very different from last year's.

However, despite the high-profile quarterback moves, some stellar names remain free agents. This article will rank the best available free-agent QBs.

Ranking the top five quarterbacks left in 2024 Free Agency

Here's a look at the top QBs left in free agency:

5. Joshua Dobbs

Joshua Dobbs was one of the best stories in the 2023 NFL season. The career backup QB had a spell with the Minnesota Vikings where he could do no wrong. The Vikings were rolling, and Dobbs was thriving.

However, after a few disappointing games, he lost his place as Kirk Cousins' stand-in. Dobbs is currently a free agent, and any franchise looking for a spark plug QB off free agency ahead of Week 1 can give him a call.

4. Tyler Huntley

Tyler Huntley is a one-time Pro Bowler and career backup to reigning MVP Lamar Jackson. He has only played for the Baltimore Ravens and has never been a starting option for the AFC powerhouse.

Now, he's a free agent for the first time in his career, and he can sign for a team that values him as more than an injury insurance. Huntley is a decent ball passer and can be brought in as a competition for a QB2.

3. Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz was on a league MVP trajectory in the Philadelphia Eagles' last Super Bowl run. However, due to an untimely injury, he missed the last few weeks of the regular season and the entire postseason run to Super Bowl glory. Wentz later signed a gigantic contract, but he hasn't been the same ever since.

Wentz left the Eagles after the 2020 NFL season, and since then, he has played for three franchises in three years. He last played for the LA Rams as a backup to Matthew Stafford. Wentz is back in free agency and could serve in a similar role to last season while he attempts to rebuild his career.

2. Ryan Tannehill

Ryan Tannehill had a great run in Tennessee, leading the Titans to postseason berths and being a key piece in Mike Vrabel's system. However, following Vrabel's firing, it was clear that the Titans had decided to move in a new direction. It's Will Levis' team now, and Tannehill would be too expensive as a backup.

It'll be a surprise if Ryan Tannehill remains a free agent for long. The Texas A&M product is a proven and experienced NFL shotcaller. He has achieved success on both the Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans. Tannehill could be a stellar backup option for a Super Bowl contender in 2024.

1. Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo went from Tom Brady's future replacement to being replaced by Trey Lance and then Brock Purdy. He later became one of the least successful quarterback signings of the 2023 offseason free agency.

After a less-than-ideal year with the Las Vegas Raiders, Jimmy G is a free agent once again. It's hard to predict a landing spot for the two-time Super Bowl-winning backup quarterback, and it's up to a brave franchise to take a chance on Jimmy G.