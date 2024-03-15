NFL Free Agency 2024: Ranking top 5 RBs remaining ft. J.K. Dobbins, Alexander Mattison

The 2024 NFL free agency off-season has been crazy, especially at the running back position. While the last few years looked like the running back market has slowed down, it took a big turn this off-season with many free agent running backs signing lucrative deals.

Some of those deals include: Josh Jacobs singing a four-year contract worth $48 million with the Green Bay Packers, Saquon Barkley signing a three-year deal worth up to $46.75 million with the Philadelphia Eagles and Derrick Henry singing a two-year $16 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens.

Even Aaron Jones, who was released by the Green Bay Packers was picked up in less than a week by their division rivals, the Minnesota Vikings.

While most of the talent at the running back position has been signed this off-season, there are still a few solid options at running back for teams to add to their backfield in free agency.

Top 5 RBs left in free agency

All of the top running backs that were free agents have signed this off-season such as Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs, Austin Ekeler, Tony Pollard and others.

With the start of free agency beginning last week, many of the top running backs are off the market, but there is still some talent at the position on the market.

Here are the top five remaining running backs in free agency:

#1 - J.K. Dobbins

J.K. Dobbins has an interesting situation.

The former 2020 second-round pick has battled with injuries for much of his short career. In his four seasons in the NFL, he's only played 23 games, mostly due to multiple knee injuries.

However, when Dobbins is on the field, he's effective. He rushed for over 800 yards and nine touchdowns and averaged six yards a carry as a rookie. In the seven games that he played in the 2022 season, Dobbins averaged 5.7 yards per carry along with rushing for 427 yards.

#2 - Alexander Mattison

Alexander Mattison was the primary running back for the Minnesota Vikings last season. After the team cut ties with Dalvin Cook last off-season, Mattison took over as the starter for 13 games after being a backup to Cook for four seasons.

He rushed the ball a career-high 180 times and had a career-high 780 yards.

Mattison is best used as a backup running back, and would be a great No. 2 running back on almost any team.

#3 - D'Onta Foreman

Running back D'Onta Foreman will be entering his seventh season in the NFL in 2024.

The veteran back has played for four teams and has been primarily a rotational back, as he's started 18 out of the 50 career games he's played in.

In 2022, he had a career season with the Carolina Panthers, rushing for 914 yards and five touchdowns. This past season for the Chicago Bears, Foreman scored five total touchdowns and had 381 rushing yards in seven games played.

Like Mattison, Foreman is a great No. 2 back that could help out almost any backfield.

#4 - Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Clyde Edwards-Helaire was a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft for the Kansas City Chiefs but has never lived up to his hype.

He showed promise in his rookie season, where he rushed for 803 yards and fourt touchdowns, but his numbers have regressed each season.

He's still a veteran back that has played 48 games with a lot of playoff experience, winning two Super Bowls with the Chiefs.

#5 - Kareem Hunt

Since joining the Cleveland Browns in 2019, Kareem Hunt has been mainly used a backup running back and has been a solid one at that.

Not many backup running backs can pile up over 1,100 scrimmage yards and score 11 touchdowns in a single season like Hunt did in 2020. Just last season, Hunt rushed for nine touchdowns.

Hunt is a quality option for any team looking to add more depth at the position in free agency.

