NFL Free Agency: 3 AFC teams that should consider signing RB Todd Gurley

Todd Gurley, 27, Cam Newton, 32, and Richard Sherman, 33, are the biggest names in free agency at the moment. Of course, there are also other big names like Mitchell Schwartz, 32, David DeCastro, 31, Olivier Vernon, 30, Larry Fitzgerald, 38, Golden Tate, 33, etc. Gurley, Newton and Sherman, though, are among those who've garnered a touch of surprise, considering franchises are yet to make a move for any of the trio.

It is inexplicable how Gurley is still a free agent. Mainly because several NFL teams could benefit from signing him.

Here are three AFC teams that would improve immediately with Gurley on their roster.

When You Can Choose, You Don’t Have To Beg‼️ — Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) September 9, 2021

Todd Gurley's numbers last season

Team: Atlanta Falcons

Rushing attempts: 195

Rushing yards: 678

Rushing average: 3.5

Rushing touchdowns: 9

Catches: 25

Receiving yards: 164

Receiving average: 6.6

Receiving TDs: 0

Three AFC teams that should explore signing Todd Gurley

#1 - Miami Dolphins

Currently, the Dolphins have listed the following RBs in their depth chart: Myles Gaskin, Malcolm Brown, and Salvon Ahmed.

Myles Gaskin, 23, is younger than Gurley. But last year, he played only ten games, starting seven. Gurley had more rushing TDs (nine against three), but his rushing average was worse (3.5 against 4.1).

Malcolm Brown had his first chance as a starting RB last year with the Los Angeles Rams, replacing Gurley. The fact he is now in Miami proves that the experience didn't work.

Salvon Ahmed is a sophomore RB. He played six games for the Dolphins last year, starting four. He gained 319 rushing yards in 75 attempts — 4.3 on average.

Gurley would not immediately be a starter for the Dolphins, but he could help the team considering he has a higher ceiling than Brown and doesn't miss time with injuries like Gaskin and Ahmed.

#2 - Pittsburgh Steelers

Najee Harris is the starting RB for the Steelers, a rookie chosen in the first round this year with the 24th pick.

The Steelers also have Benny Snell Jr. and Kalen Ballage. The former played more games than Gurley last year but had worse numbers (111 att, 368 yds, 3.3 avg, and four TDs), while the latter started the year with the Los Angeles Chargers and ended on the New York Jets' bench.

Gurley would be the perfect complement and a mentor for Harris. It is better to have an experienced and accomplished player teaching a rookie than two below-average RBs. Gurley would help the Steelers in the present and the future, both on and off the field.

#3 - Jacksonville Jaguars

James Robinson had good numbers last year (240 att, 1070 yds, 4.9 avg, seven TDs). But he only played 14 games as his season was scuppered due to injuries. His numbers are expected to escalate this season, but can he stay healthy?

The Jags also have veteran Carlos Hyde and FB/RB Dare Ogunbowale. Gurley, though, is a more inspiring talent than both.

Tay Train🚂 💪🏾 — Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) September 14, 2021

The Jaguars have a rookie quarterback in Trevor Lawrence. Having a solid running game, therefore, is almost mandatory.

There's a whole process for a rookie QB to get used to the NFL. There will be bad games (last week against the Houston Texans), which means having a solid running game to save Lawrence's neck is essential.

With Robinson having health issues, is there a way to trust Hyde or Ogunbowale? Not quite. Gurley makes sense as a mentor to Robinson and as a backup and a life-saver for Lawrence.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha