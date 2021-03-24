NFL Free Agency: 3 best safeties still available 

NFL franchises have wasted little time this off-season to sign up premier free agents.

Many of the best players available a fortnight ago have already signed up with new teams. So it would be a good time to consolidate the remaining NFL free agents into shorter lists of the best players still available.

But before we take a look at those still available, let's take a look at some of the best NFL safeties who are off the board.

The best safeties already signed in NFL free agency

Philadelphia Eagles vs Miami Dolphins

In no particular order:

Jalen Mills: Philadelphia Eagles > New England Patriots.

John Johnson: Los Angeles Rams > Cleveland Browns.

Rayshawn Jenkins: Los Angeles Chargers > Jacksonville Jaguars.

Anthony Harris: Minnesota Vikings > Philadelphia Eagles.

Advertisement

Justin Simmons: Re-signed with Denver Broncos.

Marcus Williams: Re-signed with New Orleans Saints.

Marcus Maye: Re-signed with New York Jets.

Kareem Jackson: Re-signed with Denver Broncos.

Thomas Sorenson: Re-signed with Kansas City Chiefs.

Keanu Neal: Atlanta Falcons > Dallas Cowboys.

NFL Free Agency: Three best safeties still available

Detroit Lions vs Jacksonville Jaguars

The Denver Broncos placed a franchise tag on Justin Simmons earlier this week, and the New York Jets did the same with Marcus Maye just yesterday.

With these two safeties now off the list, let's have a look at the three remaining standout free-agent safeties.

#1 Xavier Woods

Washington Redskins vs Dallas Cowboys

Xavier Woods wasn't at his best in a poor Dallas Cowboys' defense last year, but he remained steady in coverage, chipping in with 72 tackles.

Woods is averaging 1.7 interceptions, 5.7 passes defended and one forced fumble per season in the NFL.

At just 25, Woods' ceiling is still reasonably high. The former Louisiana Tech University star just needs to start making big plays again. So getting away from that woeful Cowboys defensive unit might just be what he needs.

Advertisement

#2 Duron Harmon

Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears

Duron Harmon lined up for 98% of the Detroit Lions' defensive snaps in 2020, tallying 73 tackles, five pass breakups and two interceptions in what was a poor Detroit defense.

Up against signal-callers who practically had time to receive phone calls in the pocket, Harmon played some excellent defense in the NFL last season. He has always done exceptionally well when called upon in coverage.

Since 2017, Harmon has notched up 12 interceptions and 21 pass break-ups. In my opinion, Harmon is an unheralded talent in this year's NFL, free agency class.

Tons of praise for Patrick Chung from current and former Patriots.



Duron Harmon: “One of the most underrated players ever.” pic.twitter.com/Gbc7AOqx3B — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) March 18, 2021

#3 Tre Boston

Advertisement

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Carolina Panthers

At 28 years of age, Tre Boston still has plenty of gas in the tank and is the kind of player capable of starting at safety for an NFL team with playoff aspirations or perhaps coming in as a backup to a coverage unit.

In 2020, Boston registered one interception and a career-high 95 tackles with the Carolina Panthers. The versatile safety is equally adept in center-field, tackling running backs and swatting balls in coverage.

Considered a ball-hawk by those who've worked closely with him, Tre Boston could be a solid addition to almost any NFL roster this season.