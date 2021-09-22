NFL Free Agency: 3 Defensive Backs the Packers should sign

The Green Bay Packers have problems in their secondary.

In their first game of the season, the Packers allowed New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston to pass for five touchdowns. What is more surprising, is that the secondary got zero interceptions against the QB that the last time he played a whole season, threw 30 INTs.

In their second game of the season, the Packers' secondary gave up two touchdowns to Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff.

After two games, it is safe to say that the Packers have a problem with their defensive backs.

Green Bay Packers depth chart

Currently, the Packers have the following options for the cornerback position:

Kevin King

Jaire Alexander

Eric Stokes

Chandon Sullivan

Isaac Yiadom

Shemar Jean-Charle.

Packers options at the safety position:

Adrian Amos

Darnell Savage

Vernon Scott

Henry Black.

None of those names make the offense fear. Not even Kevin King, by far the biggest name, is the type of CB that makes a QB run away. Quite the opposite.

In yesterday's Monday Night Football against the Lions, defensive coordinator Joe Barry improved his unity when he moved rookie Stokes to the perimeter to cover wide receiver Quintez Cephus, and King went to play in the slot.

When your biggest name in the secondary plays worse than a rookie in a mid-game adjustment, what does this say about your players?

3 Defensive Backs the Packers should sign

#1 CB Prince Amukamara

The CB is a 10-year veteran. Selected by the New York Giants in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft, Amukamara is a Super Bowl Champion (XLVI) that the last time he played, for the Chicago Bears, he had, in terms of pass deflection, the fourth-best season of his career.

Amukamara was never a Richard Sherman, Darrelle Revis, or Charles Woodson, but he was always solid and competent, which is already an upgrade for the Packers.

#2 SS Kenny Vaccaro

Vaccaro is a strong safety but he is capable of covering the pass, as his 44 pass deflections and ten interceptions prove.

More important than being an SS rather than an FS, Vaccaro brings experience and leadership to the Packers. This is something that the team is missing this year.

Vaccaro would improve the Packers' secondary with his playing ability and his experience.

#3 CB Richard Sherman

First, it is essential to acknowledge that Sherman is not, and never again will be, the game-changer CB he was years ago with the Seattle Seahawks. His age and history of injuries will not allow him to annul the WRs like he once did. His age and his physique may even stop him from being an average CB. That is why Sherman should become a safety.

DeAngelo Hall, Charles Woodson and Aeneas Williams are all names that moved from CB to S. Logan Ryan is doing this with the New York Giants, and Sherman should consider doing so as well.

As an S, Sherman would not need to be as physical as a CB. Also, he would have a better view of the field, and with his understanding of the game, his high IQ, and his leadership, he could call coverages, anticipate routes and guide the Packers D to success.

If Sherman accepts a move from CB to S, the Packers should quickly sign him.

