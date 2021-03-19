NFL Free Agency: 3 NFL teams that could use Leonard Fournette

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still in the hunt to re-sign Leonard Fournette this off-season, but they have some competition. Fournette is considering all offers including the Buccaneers. Leonard Fournette joins Chris Carson as one of the two best available running backs in free agency.

After the huge performance Leonard Fournette had during the 2021 NFL playoffs, it's not shocking that Fournette has a number of offers. The New England Patriots have been rumored to be in talks with Leonard Fournette's agent. New England has two good running backs in Sony Michel and Damien Harris.

The Patriots are also lurking as another option for Leonard Fournette. Which is interesting ... given who they’d be taking him from. https://t.co/RB3oJutZi3 — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 16, 2021

If Leonard Fournette wants to share carries, he might well return to the Buccaneers and have a shot at another championship. There are three teams that could use Leonard Fournette in 2021. Let's take a look at the three teams that Leonard Fournette could sign with this off-season.

1) NFL Free Agency Rumors: Leonard Fournette signs with the Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals RB Chase Edmonds

The Arizona Cardinals recently lost their starting running back Kenyan Drake to the Las Vegas Raiders. The Arizona Cardinals are currently heading into the 2021 season with running back Chase Edmonds. That's a problem for Arizona because Chase Edmonds ended the 2020-2021 NFL season with 448 rushing yards and one touchdown.

Adding Leonard Fournette would bring in a running back that could give the Cardinals a 1,000 yard rusher for the first time since David Johnson. Fournette has also shown that he is a valuable asset in the passing game. Arizona could definitely make a run at Leonard Fournette after losing Kenyan Drake.

2) NFL Free Agency Rumors: Leonard Fournette signs with the Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills RB Devin Singletary

If the Buffalo Bills want to get over the hump and make a run at the Super Bowl in 2021, they need to land Leonard Fournette. Buffalo struggled running the football in 2020 and it ultimately hurt their chances of going to the Super Bowl. The Bills are a pass-happy offense because they lack the ability to run the football.

Bucs RB Leonard Fournette is weighing an offer to remain in Tampa but the Seahawks have also made a strong bid to sign him, per @AlbertBreer



Fournette: one of two players since 2006 to score a TD in 4 straight games in a single playoff run pic.twitter.com/OttzMbjQ8W — PFF (@PFF) March 16, 2021

Adding Leonard Fournette will make the Buffalo Bills more balanced. Fournette can run the football 25-30 times a game, which takes a lot of stress off Josh Allen. The Bills should make a strong push for Leonard Fournette and they could be a sleeper destination for the former Buccaneers running back.

3) NFL Free Agency Rumors: Leonard Fournette signs with the Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins HC Brian Flores

The Miami Dolphins are pursuing running back Chris Carson, but those rumors have not been confirmed. If the Dolphins have to choose between Fournette and Carson, they need to take Leonard Fournette.

Leonard Fournette gives the Miami Dolphins a running back that can carry the load when the offense is struggling. He proved that he can perform on the biggest stage with his performances in the 2021 playoffs. Leonard Fournette will definitely be the number one running back for the Dolphins and they need to consider signing him this off-season.