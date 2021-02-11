NFL Free Agency: 3 Potential Free Agents to fill The Dolphins need at Wide Receiver

The Miami Dolphins entered the 2020 NFL season with a bunch of questions at wide receiver and Free Agency might be the answer in the 2021 season. After the opt outs from both Albert Wilson and Allen Hurns, Miami was suddenly stuck probing for depth behind emerging number 1 receiver DeVante Parker.

Jakeem Grant has always been one of the Dolphins’ biggest weapons…on special teams. He’d recorded a kick or punt return touchdown in four of his five seasons with the Dolphins, and is one of the most dangerous return men in the NFL. As a receiver, or out of the backfield, Grant can do damage once he has the ball in his hands, but is more of a supplementary piece of the offense.

Parker, while immensely talented, has been one of the most up-and-down players in the NFL. He can make highlight reel grabs at any point in the game to lift the offense, but can also be a non factor when playing through an injury. He’s probably too inconsistent to be a prototypical number one receiver, but probably too good to be a classic second receiver option either.

It’s unclear what Hurns and Wilson’s plans are for the 2021 season, but it wouldn’t hurt Miami to take a good look at some of the available free agent wide receivers on the market. If they’re really going to stick with Tua Tagovailoa moving forward, it’s in their best interest to surround him with playmakers that can make life a little easier. Here are three players who could help provide a jolt to their offense in 2021.

NFL Free Agency: Dophins option #1 - Chris Godwin

Atlanta Falcons v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Dolphins may not even have to look outside the state of Florida for the type of impact player they need. Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin is among the best options in the 2021 free agent class, and would immediately transform Miami into a playoff team upon arrival.

While Godwin’s numbers in 2020 didn’t quite stack up to the monster year he put up in 2019, his image and reputation as a big time player grew this season, as Tampa was the most followed team in the league this season. He won’t come cheaply, but it might make sense for Miami to spend liberally to get him to improve an offensive unit that was behind their defense and special teams in terms of impact.

Advertisement

Most catches of 20+ yards in last 2 seasons



💥 Stefon Diggs - 40

💥 Chris Godwin - 38

💥 Julio Jones - 37

💥 Mike Evans - 37

💥 Allen Robinson - 37 pic.twitter.com/6eG1tlEzF9 — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) February 8, 2021

NFL Free Agency: Dolphins option #2 - Will Fuller

Houston Texans v Detroit Lions

There may be no player with a higher ceiling or a lower floor in the NFL than wide receiver Will Fuller. His game breaking speed can leave cornerbacks shaking their heads in frustration, but his propensity for injury can also leave the coaching staff wondering just how often he’ll be available for them. Fuller has never played in more than 11 games in a season, and missed time this year due to a suspension for a banned substance.

If Fuller can somehow stay on the field, he’d be a nice fit for any team, but would especially suit Miami. Safeties would have to play back to guard against his blazing speed, leaving Parker and talented tight end Mike Gesicki the middle of the field to roam free. It would be a little like the Kansas City Chiefs attack with WR Tyreek Hill and TE Travis Kelce, to a lesser degree.

Advertisement

NFL Free Agency: Dophins option #3 - DeMarcus Robinson

Super Bowl LV

While the first two names on this list are household names who would come at a reasonably steep price, Miami doesn’t necessarily have to break the bank to improve their wide receiver group. They have the third pick in the NFL draft, and if all breaks right, they could end up with Alabama Heisman Trophy winning wide receiver Devonta Smith, and spend prudently on other veteran help.

That could come in the form of Chiefs WR DeMarcus Robinson, who doesn’t always see the light of day behind Hill, Mecole Hardman and Sammy Watkins. However, whenever the top receivers have been unable to play, Robinson has had some notable games. At the very least, he’d be coming to Miami from a winning culture, and would be able to function as an ancillary piece in the offense (a role he’s very familiar with already).