NFL Free Agency: 3 reasons why the Indianapolis Colts should sign Antonio Brown 

Will Antonio Brown take his talents to the Indianapolis Colts? This is an extremely unrealistic scenario, knowing that the team usually avoids acquiring players with character issues.

It would be an understatement to say that Brown has had his share of shenanigans over the last few years.

He, of course, is well known for taking off his jersey and leaving the stadium during a game against the New York Jets this past season. Brown was eventually released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and has been a free agent ever since.

Although he can be a major headache, the seven-time Pro Bowl receiver still has the ability to produce at a high level.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport @brgridiron Antonio Brown took his jersey off, threw it into the stands and walked off the field during the Bucs' game against the Jets Antonio Brown took his jersey off, threw it into the stands and walked off the field during the Bucs' game against the Jets 😳 @brgridiron https://t.co/Ysl6wI59SD

Why it makes sense for the Indianapolis Colts to sign Antonio Brown

#1 - Huge need for a receiver

Indianapolis picked up former MVP quarterback Matt Ryan in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons earlier this offseason. Now that they’ve solved their quarterback problem, it’s time for the team to address the wide receiver position.

Michael Pittman Jr. is coming off a great 2021 campaign, putting up 1,082 receiving yards. Other than him, there really aren’t any big time play-making receivers on the roster.

That’s why Brown could prove to be a fantastic pickup for Indy. Last season, he produced 545 receiving yards and four touchdowns in only seven games. He would emerge as the second option at wide receiver and take pressure off Pittman Jr.

#2 - Inexpensive

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York Jets

Colts general manager Chris Ballard has a reputation for bargain bin shopping when it comes to free agency. Indianapolis could sign Brown to a cheap one-year contract due to his off-the-field issues.

Tampa Bay re-signed Brown to a one-year deal worth $6.25 million last offseason. The Colts could surely land him for a much cheaper “Last Chance” contract.

If any incident occurs that would require his release, Indianapolis wouldn’t be out of much money.

#3 - Championship experience

The ultimate goal for any NFL team is to win a Super Bowl. With Ryan and superstar running back Jonathan Taylor as well as a solid defensive and offensive line, the Colts may be a receiver or two away from winning it all in 2022.

While Brown isn’t exactly the perfect mentor, one thing he would bring is championship experience. He won Super Bowl LV as a member of the Tom Brady-led Bucs.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman Antonio Brown in the house with his Super Bowl ring from last year



Antonio Brown in the house with his Super Bowl ring from last yearhttps://t.co/k1foXJrLON

You never know, he could wind up being the missing piece in the Colts’ Super Bowl puzzle.

