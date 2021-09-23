NFL Free Agency: 3 WRs the Packers should target

The Green Bay Packers have one of the best offensive trios in the NFL. Aaron Rodgers is the reigning league MVP, Davante Adams is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, and Aaron Jones is a top running back.

Green Bay's offense is full of stars, but the Packers do not have a deep supporting cast.

The lack of alternatives may not seem like a big problem because Rodgers has shown over the years that he can work with a sub-par receiving unit. But since the Packers have Super Bowl ambitions, adding another reliable wide receiver would ease the burden on Adams and would bode well in the Packers' quest for a deep playoff run.

If the Packers sign at least one of the three names below, they will automatically become one of the top contenders to win the NFC alongside the Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Packers Free Agency: 3 WRs the team should target

#1 - John Brown

Veteran wide receiver John Brown has caught 320 passes for 4,748 yards and 31 touchdowns in his NFL career. These are good numbers for a player who has primarily been a WR2 since being drafted in 2014.

In 2019, Brown had his best season in terms of yards (1,060) and receptions (72). If the Packers sign Brown, they would have a WR2 that could easily be a star on another team.

#2 Alshon Jeffery

Once one of the best WRs in the NFL, Alshon Jeffery dominated the league first with the Chicago Bears, then with the Philadelphia Eagles.

But Jeffery's career has stalled because of injuries. It is hard to imagine the veteran rekindling the form that made him one of the most feared receivers in the league. But the Packers do not need him to play at that level because they already have Adams. All they need is someone competent enough to be a factor in the passing game.

#3 - Josh Gordon

Josh Gordon is as good as he is problematic. He was reinstated by the NFL last week and is free to sign with any team willing to offer him a chance. His availability has always been a concern, but whenever Gordon plays, he produces.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter NFLPA determined Josh Gordon has successfully completed his NFL-monitored treatment program and has recommended to the NFL that he be reinstated, per sources. Gordon is awaiting final approval from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, but he is said to be ready to play and vaccinated. NFLPA determined Josh Gordon has successfully completed his NFL-monitored treatment program and has recommended to the NFL that he be reinstated, per sources. Gordon is awaiting final approval from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, but he is said to be ready to play and vaccinated.

Getting Gordon and his pace on a one-year deal could boost the Packers' offense to the next level.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar