NFL Free Agency: 5 roster moves made today - September 2nd, 2021

As Week 1 approaches, expect teams to shuffle their rosters. Especially with COVID-19 protocols. Players will be taken out of the lineup and reinstated once they clear COVID-19 protocols. Whether the players themselves get COVID-19, or they happen to be exposed to someone with COVID-19, strict rules are in place to forego games getting potentially canceled.

The waiver wire is also live and teams will be looking to add players to their respective practice squads in case certain positions lack depth. Practice squad players can be added to the 53-player roster immediately. Here's a look at five roster moves that were made today.

Which players are joining new rosters?

K.J. Wright to the Raiders

Last month, K.J. Wright visited the Las Vegas Raiders. The team was hoping to bring in the veteran linebacker, and today they got their wish. The Raiders signed Wright to a one-year deal. Wright has spent the last 10 seasons terrorizing opposing teams for the Seattle Seahawks.

Wright will bring a veteran presence to the linebacker room. Wright will join Tanner Muse, Cory Littleton and Nicholas Morrow in a starting role.

Tavon Austin placed on IR

Unfortunately for the Jacksonville Jaquars, Tavon Austin has been placed on IR. Coach Urban Meyer stated that Austin would be ready for the Week 1 opener, and now it looks like things have changed. Austin is dealing with a quadriceps injury that will now keep him out of action for at least three weeks.

We have signed QB Kyle Lauletta and TE Matt Sokol to the practice squad and placed WR Tavon Austin on injured reserve. pic.twitter.com/z4jCTz1bik — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) September 2, 2021

The Jaguars have signed quarterback Kyle Lauletta and tight end Matt Sokol to the practice squad in lieu of Austin heading to the IR.

T.Y. Hilton also heads to IR

The Jaguars' AFC South rivals, the Indianapolis Colts are dealing with their own injury woes. T.Y. Hilton underwent neck surgery today. The Colts expect the veteran receiver to return soon. There is no timetable for his return, but in accordance with IR protocols, he will be sidelined for at least three weeks.

We have activated C Ryan Kelly, WR Zach Pascal and QB Carson Wentz from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.



We have also placed QB Sam Ehlinger, WR T.Y. Hilton and WR Dezmon Patmon on IR. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 2, 2021

The good news for the Colts is center Ryan Kelly, wide receiver Zach Pascal, and quarterback Carson Wentz have all been moved off the Reserve/COVID-19 list and on to the active roster.

Jordan Berry has signed with the Vikings

Punter Jordan Berry, formerly of the Pittsburgh Steelers, has signed a contract with the Minnesota Vikings.

The #Vikings have signed P Jordan Berry and released P Britton Colquitt.



WR Trishton Jackson has also been signed to the practice squad. https://t.co/XlIjRYOUMg pic.twitter.com/4U7N3PrDSu — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 2, 2021

Berry spent his entire career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, losing his job to rookie Pressley Harvin III. It didn't take long for a team to come calling, as the Vikings signed the punter to their roster just two short days later.

Pernell McPhee resigned by the Ravens

Good news for the Ravens and Pernell McPhee. The Baltimore Ravens announced today that they have resigned the outside linebacker. The move allowed Rashod Bateman and Miles Boykin to take an extra day to return from the IR. McPhee was part of the Ravens' 2012 Superbowl team and a welcome addition to the 53-man roster.

