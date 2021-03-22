NFL Free Agency: How many outside free agents have the Houston Texans signed in 2021?

The Houston Texans have been one of the most active teams during the 2021 NFL offseason and have already signed 28 outside free agents. This does not count the three trades for Shaq Lawson, Marcus Cannon, and Ryan Finley.

Are the Houston Texans adding all these players to attempt to repair their relationship with Deshaun Watson? Probably not, as everything points to the fact that the relationship between Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans is not repairable. It is more likely that the Houston Texans are bringing in these players to help improve their chances at making the playoffs in 2021.

Let's take a look at the 2021 free agent signings that will contribute the most for the Houston Texans in 2021.

NFL Free Agency: Which 2021 free agents will contribute the most for the Houston Texans?

#1 Free Agent RB: Phillip Lindsay

Houston Texans RB Phillip Lindsay

The Houston Texans went out and signed running back Phillip Lindsay after he mutually parted ways with the Denver Broncos. Phillip Lindsay has the potential to be the best free agent signing for the Texans in 2021. He can contribute in multiple ways on the Texans offense and will most likely turn into the featured RB for Houston.

The first 2 seasons of Phillip Lindsay's career were ELITE.



From 2018-2019 players with at least 2k rush yds, 400 rec yds, and 70 rec:



Phillip Lindsay

Ezekiel Elliott

Christian McCaffrey

Saquon Barkley

Joe Mixon

Todd Gurley pic.twitter.com/rGNsnpDB7X — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) March 18, 2021

#2 Free Agent RB: Mark Ingram

Mark Ingram was the first running back to sign with the Houston Texans after the team restructured David Johnson's contract. Ingram was a big contributor to the Baltimore Ravens' rushing attack in the 2019 NFL season and the Houston Texans will most likely use him in the red zone or short-yardage situations.

#3 Free Agent CB: Desmond King

The Houston Texans made a big signing at the cornerback position by signing former Tennessee Titan Desmond King. King was named to the NFL All-Pro team during the 2018 NFL season. The Houston Texans are getting a ball-hawking cornerback who has intercepted four passes and two defensive touchdowns.

#4 Former Miami Dolphins Edge: Shaq Lawson

Shaq Lawson is the replacement for J.J. Watt and played defensive end in two out of the four seasons he spent in Buffalo. Lawson played left outside linebacker for the Miami Dolphins and brings a great pass rusher to the Houston Texans defense in 2021.

The Houston Texans have added a lot of talent to their roster, but without Deshaun Watson at quarterback, they're not an NFL playoff-caliber team. If Watson does sit out the 2021-2022 NFL season, the Houston Texans will have the first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.