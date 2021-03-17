NFL Free Agency: How much cap space do the New England Patriots have left?

The New England Patriots have been on a spending spree over the last 48 hours. New England entered the NFL off-season with roughly $60 million in cap space to spend. According to overthecap.com, the New England Patriots have roughly $33 million in cap space left after all the signings this off-season.

After finishing the 2020-2021 NFL season with a record of (7-9) and missing the playoffs, Bill Belichick went to work to make sure that it doesn't happen again. The Patriots have made major improvements on both the offensive and defensive side of the football. Belichick's team will look brand new next season and we haven't even hit the draft yet.

The New England Patriots are far from done adding players this off-season. They're still in the hunt to land San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. New England quickly signed the top two tight ends, Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry. The Patriots have also brought back last year's starting quarterback Cam Newton on a one-year, $14 million contract.

Let's take a look at how the New England Patriots have improved both their offense and defense in the past 48 hours.

NFL Free Agency: New England Patriots are on a mission to make the playoffs in 2021

Bill Belichick is on a mission to accomplish three things during the 2021-2022 NFL season. Mission one is to beat former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady when they host the Buccaneers in 2021. Mission two is to make the playoffs in 2021 and mission three is to make a run at the Super Bowl.

The New England Patriots have the defense to defeat Tom Brady and make a run at the playoffs. Making a run at the Super Bowl will be a tough task for Belichick. One thing is for sure, the New England Patriots are on the right track to have a successful 2021-2022 NFL season with the moves they have made this off-season.

List of Free Agent Signings for the New England Patriots

TE Hunter Henry: 3-years, $37.5 million ($25 million guaranteed)

LB Matthew Judon: 4-years, $56 million ($32 million guaranteed)

WR Nelson Agholor: 2-years, $26 million ($16 million guaranteed)

TE Jonnu Smith: 4-years, $50 million ($31.25 million guaranteed)

S Jalen Mills: 4-years, $24 million ($9 million guaranteed)

WR Kendrick Bourne: 3-years, $22.5 million ($5.25 million guaranteed)

DT Davon Godchaux: 2-years, $16 million ($9 million guaranteed)