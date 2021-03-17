NFL Free Agency: Jacksonville Jaguars sign WR Marvin Jones Jr.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are at it again with the signing of former Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. Jacksonville is definitely on a mission to build a great defense and offense for the 2021-2022 NFL season. They're trying to build a solid group of wide receivers for Trevor Lawrence.

Marvin Jones Jr. stepped up for the Detroit Lions during the 2020-2021 NFL season while Kenny Golladay nursed an injury. Jones is a sleeper sign for the Jaguars and brings a lot to the table for them at wide receiver. The Jacksonville Jaguars could bring in his former teammate Kenny Golladay as well this off-season.

The #Jaguars have signed WR Marvin Jones Jr. to a two-year deal worth up to $14.5 million, per @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/5OzrVxZ692 — Prime Time Sports Talk (@TalkPrimeTime) March 16, 2021

Let's take a look at how Marvin Jones Jr. will give the Jacksonville Jaguars a boost at the wide receiver position and to their offense in the 2021-2022 NFL season.

NFL Free Agency: How will Marvin Jones Jr. improve the Jacksonville Jaguars offense in 2021?

Jacksonville Jaguars WR Marvin Jones Jr.

Marvin Jones Jr. is entering his ninth NFL season in 2021. Jones has been productive throughout his nine years in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals and Detroit Lions. Outside of the 2014 NFL season, Marvin Jones has been pretty durable throughout his career.

Marvin Jones Jr. started 67 of 69 games for the Detroit Lions over the last five seasons. He put together a great run with the Lions and that led to him landing with the Jacksonville Jaguars this off-season. Marvin Jones Jr. signed a two-year, $14.5 million contract with $9.2 million of it being guaranteed with the Jaguars on Tuesday.

Jaguars are signing Marvin Jones Jr., per @RapSheet



Jones Jr. has 18 TDs and just 7 drops in the last 2 seasons pic.twitter.com/GAybWU6C9q — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) March 16, 2021

Advertisement

Marvin Jones Jr.'s Career Stats

-- Receptions: 423

-- Receiving yards: 6,025 yards

-- Touchdowns: 51

The Jacksonville Jaguars are receiving a reliable veteran wide receiver who has reliable hands. Marvin Jones Jr. has caught 61% of passes that have been thrown his way over the last eight seasons. Since the 2018 NFL season, Marvin Jones Jr. has only dropped 11 passes.

Marvin Jones Jr. has also racked up 403 receiving yards after catch over the last three seasons. During the 2020-2021 NFL season, Marvin Jones Jr. caught 76 passes for 978 receiving yards and nine touchdowns for the Lions. He caught 66.1% of the passes thrown his way and averaged 12.9 yards per reception.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are going to have a nice group of wide receivers for Trevor Lawrence to throw the football to and we haven't even hit the draft. Jacksonville's wide receiver group as of right now consists of Phillip Dorsett II, D.J. Chark Jr, Marvin Jones Jr, and Laviska Shenault Jr. One thing that is for sure about the Jaguars, they're not done adding talent this off-season.