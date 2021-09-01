NFL Free Agency Rumors: 3 Best destinations for Raiders WR John Brown

On Tuesday, the Las Vegas Raiders trimmed down their roster, and veteran wideout John Brown was one of the casualties. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Brown had asked to be released before the Raiders made their move.

#Raiders WR John Brown requested his release and the team granted it, per source. "Smoke" is back on the market. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 31, 2021

Brown enters the free-agent market at a tough time, with the season starting next week. Teams have already finalised their rosters, but John Brown could still find a home before the season kicks off on September 9th. Here are three NFL teams that could use John Brown.

Where will veteran WR John Brown land?

Former Las Vegas Raiders WR John Brown has a good shot at being signed before the start of the season

#1 Detroit Lions

Jared Goff's wide receiver weapons are thin, and the Lions haven't done anything about it. Goff has the offensive line to protect him, but outside of T.J. Hockenson, the Lions are full of role players at wide receiver. John Brown isn't a star wideout and doesn't walk into Detroit as their number one wideout.

Jared Goff could benefit from having John Brown lined up in the 2021 slot. Brown does bring in a reliable pass catcher that can make plays down the field and on the open field. The seven-year veteran has taken 320 catches for 4,748 yards and 31 touchdowns for Detroit.

#2 Baltimore Ravens

John Brown could make a return to Baltimore to team up with Lamar Jackson and Sammy Watkins. The Baltimore Ravens have been looking to add more depth at wideout, and Brown gives them the depth they need. With JK Dobbins out for the entire season, Baltimore will look to pass the football more this season.

The Baltimore Ravens strike first on #SNF! Joe Flacco hits John Brown for a 33 yard TDpic.twitter.com/Xr6sNpDbyF — Four Verts 🏈 (@FourVerticals_) October 1, 2018

John Brown spent the 2018-2019 NFL season with the Baltimore Ravens and successfully played their offense. The veteran wideout caught 42 passes for 715 yards and five touchdowns in the year he spent in Baltimore. Lamar Jackson will have a ton of speed at wideout if Brown returns.

#3 Washington Football Team

Washington signed former Panthers wideout Curtis Samuels to rejoin his former Ohio State teammate Terry McLaurin. Ryan Fitzpatrick has a veteran in Adam Humphries and two young speedsters at wide receiver. Adding John Brown is just what Washington needs.

Brown would be an excellent addition for Washington, especially in the slot. Imagine Ryan Fitzpatrick working his magic with Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuels, Adam Humphries, and John Brown.

Edited by Diptanil Roy