NFL Free Agency Rumors: Why the Los Angeles Rams should pursue Le’Veon Bell after Cam Akers injury

As news broke about Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers tearing his achilles, NFL fans have speculated about who his replacement will be. The Rams only need a short-term fix, which points to a veteran free agent running back.

Luckily for Los Angeles, there are many veterans running backs that are still on the market. The two running backs that have topped most prediction lists are Le'Veon Bell and former Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley.

If Todd Gurley were to return to Los Angeles, it would surprise a lot of fans, but anything is possible in the NFL. Le'Veon Bell makes the most sense when it comes to a temporary replacement for Cam Akers.

Why is Le'Veon Bell a good option for a short-term fix for the Rams?

NFL Free Agent RB Le'Veon Bell

Le'Veon Bell hasn't had the best luck when it comes to his NFL career since leaving Pittsburgh. If anything, he's been more of a headache for NFL franchises, but Bell is still worth the risk for the Rams.

Signing Le'Veon Bell doesn't shoot him up the Rams depth chart as a starter. Darrell Henderson is still an excellent option for the Rams. Henderson is coming off a 2020 season where he rushed for 624 yards and five touchdowns.

Adding Le'Veon as a second option for the Los Angeles Rams adds reliable depth to the position. When the Rams added Matthew Stafford, they went from playoff contenders to Super Bowl contenders. Los Angeles is projected to have one of the top offenses in the NFL.

The Rams will need multiple options running the football. Adding Le'Veon Bell will give NFL defenses one more thing to worry about on Sundays. It's hard to overlook the success that Le'Veon has had throughout his career.

He's a three-time Pro Bowl selection, two-time NFL All-Pro selection, and Bell also made the NFL Top-100 list for four straight years.

Le'Veon Bell is entering the back end of his NFL career and has burnt many bridges along the way. The Rams could be his last shot at making a mark, which will benefit Los Angeles. This means they could receive a more focused and hungry Le'Veon Bell - maybe even the player who rushed for 1,000+ rushing yards in back-to-back seasons before leaving Pittsburgh.

Is Le'Veon Bell a gamble? Yes, but at this point in the off-season, he may be the best option for the Los Angeles Rams for a short-term fix at running back.

