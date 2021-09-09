NFL Free Agency: Todd Gurley and 4 other RBs teams can target after Ravens sign Le'Veon Bell

After Le'Veon Bell was taken by the Baltimore Ravens, the focus inevitably turned to running backs still in free agency. Just because one of the best was snapped up does not mean that there is no value to be found in free agency.

There are many running backs of high-quality pedigree, similar to Le'Veon Bell, who can come to the assistance of various teams. We'll take a look at some of the very best here.

Running backs other than Le'Veon Bell who are still free agents

#1 - Todd Gurley

Perhaps the running back most similar in profile to Le'Veon Bell is Todd Gurley. He is also a three-time Pro-Bowler and two-time All-Pro. He is two years younger than Le'Veon Bell, but has already achieved more than 6,000 rushing yards in his career so far.

His rushing average per carry is 4.2 yards, which is exactly the same as Le'Veon Bell. But he beats out Le'Veon Bell for rushing touchdowns with 67, while Bell only has 40. So if Le'Veon Bell, at a more advanced age, is still worthy of getting signed, so is Todd Gurley, who is not only younger but has better statistics in many aspects.

#2 - Latavius Murray

Next up on the list is Latavius Murray, another former Pro-Bowler. He also has a rushing average of 4.2 yards, which puts him at par with Le'Veon Bell. He has nearly 5,000 rushing yards and, at 43 rushing touchdowns, outscores Le'Veon Bell. He was recently released by the New Orleans Saints. As someone who is a veteran with many snaps, he can be a great asset to any team.

Saints are releasing RB Latavius Murray, per source. They asked for a pay reduction yesterday and he refused. Murray is coming off his best season, averaging 4.5 yards per carry and 7.7 yards per catch. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 7, 2021

#3 - Brian Hill

At just 25 years of age, former Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill is a great prospect. While his total rushing yards are less than 1,000, he can blossom if given a chance. Hill's yards per carry of 4.7 is higher than most of the established names above.

#4 - Kerryon Johnson

A former second-round pick, Kerryon Johnson oozes potential. He just needs careful nurturing and can be a breakout star with any team. At just 24 years old, he already has 1,225 yards under his belt with 4.3 yards per carry. The former Detroit Lions halfback should be firmly in contention for any team.

#5 - T.J. Yeldon

Another former second-round pick, T.J. Yeldon is in just the right spot in terms of age. As a 27-year old, he has more than 2,000 yards rushing for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills at 4.1 yards per carry. Yeldon is coming into his peak years and teams should look out for him.

