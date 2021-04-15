NFL Free Agency: Top 3 landing spots for Casey Hayward

Casey Hayward Jr. has been one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL for close to a decade, making two trips to the Pro Bowl (2016 and 2017).

During his career, he has amassed 101 PDs and 23 interceptions, seven of which came in 2016, the same year when Casey Hayward received his first Pro Bowl honor.

The former Chargers' form did dip last year, as he endured his worst ever season in the NFL. Casey Hayward's overall PFF grade was just 59.5, surrendering five touchdowns in coverage.

Three best landing spots for Casey Hayward:

By the time the next NFL season gets underway in September this year, Casey Hayward will be 32, which is perhaps why the Chargers deemed him surplus to requirements. Casey Hayward is currently a free agent.

2020 was possibly the first time Casey Hayward ever posted a sub-par year in the league, though. The Vanderbilt product likely has a few miles left in the tank yet, but it remains to be seen which team would he turn out for.

On that note, let's take a look at the three best landing spots, in no particular order, for the former Pro Bowler, Casey Hayward.

#1 New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints

As part of the New Orleans Saints' huge effort to get back under cap in time for the new NFL season, the franchise had to part ways with CB Janoris Jenkins, who has now found a new home with the Tennessee Titans.

Advertisement

The loss of Jenkins from the roster leaves the Saints with just two experienced tier-one/two CBs on the depth chart, Marshon Lattimore and Malcolm Jenkins. So it's near-certain that Sean Payton's team could add another between now and the big kickoff come autumn.

In a typical year, New Orleans would likely just take a CB with their no. 28 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft scheduled for April 29. However, in their urgency to get their finances in order, several important components on the roster have departed alongside Jenkins during the off-season.

In this upcoming draft, the Saints might care more for positional value with their no. 28, as they try to plug one of several holes on the depth chart. The only stumbling block with that is the fact that the Saints have very little manoeuvrability regarding the wage structure and will likely need to release players before they can add any more to their roster.

Casey Hayward earned a cool $11 million per annum on his last three-year deal in LA and would have to accept significantly less than that if he were to make the switch to New Orleans, perhaps just 10-20% of that figure.

Advertisement

#2 San Francisco 49ers

Green Bay Packers vs San Francisco 49ers

Richard Sherman is still a free agent, but the cornerback position might be less of a concern in San Francisco, thanks to the return of Jason Verrett, who signed on for another year in the bay area on a $6.5 million deal last month. Emmanuel Moseley and K’Waun Williams are also set to stay with the 49ers.

Verrett, Moseley and Williams are all strong players when fit, but they are injury-prone. So the addition of a seasoned veteran like Casey Hayward would provide stiff competition for first-team places and provide valuable relief should the 49ers endure another injury crisis in 2021.

#3 New York Jets

Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets

Apart from Brian Poole, who performed admirably in the slot last season and was ranked tenth among all CBs by PFF, the New York Jets are in a bit of a mess on the CB depth chart at the moment.

Advertisement

CBs Pierre Desir (free agent), Bryce Hall, Lamar Jackson and Blessuan Austin all failed to impress last season. That was despite the more than capable assistance in the defensive backfield from Poole and the excellent safety Marcus Mora.

Jets fans will no doubt be very pleased to have PFF's third-best-ranked safety back on a one year deal for next season. But the rest of the coverage unit needs work, especially the outside corner spots.

Despite a drop off in form last season, Casey Hayward would be a significant upgrade on the Jets roster in the CB position. Far from being a spent force, Casey Hayward is still capable of shutting down his zone when on song. He gave up less than 25 yards to opposing receivers in half the games he played last season.

The Jets could do a lot worse than adding the two-time Pro Bowler to their roster, if one goes by last year's tape.

Which team do you think would be the best fit for the x2 Pro Bowler Casey Hayward? Have your say in the comments section below: