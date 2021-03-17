Create
NFL Free Agency: Who are the best free agents available?

WR Kenny Golladay is one of many NFL free agents available.
Walter Sharp
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified 1 hr ago
Top 5 / Top 10
The past 48 hours have been full of signings, but there is still a ton of talented NFL players who are still available.

With the new calendar year starting today at 4:00 PM EST, it's set to be another huge day of signings. After all the signings between Monday and Tuesday, let's look at the top ten free agents that are still available.

NFL Free Agency: Top 10 free agents and their market values

1) NFL Free Agent: Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions

Former Detroit Lions WR Kenny Golladay
Kenny Golladay's Market Value

-- 5-years, $85 million ($17 million annually).

Potential Landing Spots for Kenny Golladay

-- New England Patriots

-- Jacksonville Jaguars

-- New York Jets.

2) NFL Free Agent: Will Fuller, WR, Houston Texans

Former Houston Texan WR Will Fuller
Will Fuller's Market Value

-- 4-years, $67.8 million ($16.9 million annually).

Potential Landing Spots for Will Fuller

-- Green Bay Packers

-- Washington Football Team

-- Miami Dolphins.

3) NFL Free Agent: JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Former Pittsburgh Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
JuJu Smith-Schuster's Market Value

-- 5-years, $80.7 million ($16.1 million annually).

Potential Landing Spots for JuJu Smith-Schuster

-- Las Vegas Raiders

-- New York Jets

-- Arizona Cardinals.

4) NFL Free Agent: Jadeveon Clowney, Edge, Tennessee Titans

Former Tennessee Titans Edge threat Jadeveon Clowney
Jadeveon Clowney's Market Value

-- 1-year, $6.5 million.

Potential Landing Spots for Jadeveon Clowney

-- Cleveland Browns

-- Jacksonville Jaguars

-- Dallas Cowboys.

5) NFL Free Agent: Desmond King, CB, Tennessee Titans

Former Tennessee Titans CB Desmond King
Desmond King's Market Value

-- 4-years, $27.5 million ($6.8 million annually).

Potential Landing Spots for Desmond King

-- Washington Football Team

-- New York Jets

-- Arizona Cardinals.

6) NFL Free Agent: Haason Reddick, LB, Arizona Cardinals

Former Arizona Cardinals LB Haason Reddick
Haason Reddick's Market Value

-- 4-years, $46.6 million ($11.6 million annually).

Potential Landing Spots for Haason Reddick

-- New England Patriots

-- Baltimore Ravens

-- Cincinnati Bengals.

7) NFL Free Agent: Curtis Samuel, WR, Carolina Panthers

Former Carolina Panthers WR Curtis Samuel
Curtis Samuel's Market Value

-- 4-years, $49.9 million ($12.4 million annually).

Potential Landing Spots for Curtis Samuel

-- Jacksonville Jaguars

-- New York Giants

-- Chicago Bears.

8) NFL Free Agent: Richard Sherman, CB, San Francisco 49ers

Former San Francisco 49ers CB Richard Sherman
Richard Sherman's Market Value

-- 2-years, $19.9 million ($9.9 million annually).

Potential Landing Spots for Richard Sherman

-- Washington Football Team

-- New York Jets

-- Dallas Cowboys.

9) NFL Free Agent: Mitchell Trubisky, QB, Chicago Bears

Former Chicago Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky
Mitchell Trubisky's Market Value

-- 2-years, $16.7 million ($8.3 million annually).

Potential Landing Spots for Mitchell Trubisky

-- San Francisco 49ers

-- Chicago Bears

-- New Orleans Saints.

10) NFL Free Agent: Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks

Former Seattle Seahawks RB Chris Carson
Chris Carson's Market Value

-- 4-years, $29.6 million ($7.4 million annually).

Potential Landing Spots for Chris Carson

-- Miami Dolphins

-- Washington Football Team

-- New England Patriots.

(All the figures are based on spotrac.com)

Published 17 Mar 2021, 23:54 IST
