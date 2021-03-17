NFL Free Agency: Who are the best free agents available?

The past 48 hours have been full of signings, but there is still a ton of talented NFL players who are still available.

With the new calendar year starting today at 4:00 PM EST, it's set to be another huge day of signings. After all the signings between Monday and Tuesday, let's look at the top ten free agents that are still available.

NFL Free Agency: Top 10 free agents and their market values

1) NFL Free Agent: Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions

Former Detroit Lions WR Kenny Golladay

Kenny Golladay's Market Value

-- 5-years, $85 million ($17 million annually).

Potential Landing Spots for Kenny Golladay

-- New England Patriots

-- Jacksonville Jaguars

-- New York Jets.

Available FA's include:

▫️Kenny Golladay

▫️Curtis Samuel

▫️Will Fuller

▫️Jadeveon Clowney

▫️JuJu Smith-Schuster

▫️Haason Reddick

▫️Chris Carson

▫️David Andrews

▫️Kyle Van Noy

▫️Antonio Brown

▫️Richard Sherman

▫️Patrick Peterson

▫️Malcom Butler

▫️Jayon Brown



And more... — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 17, 2021

2) NFL Free Agent: Will Fuller, WR, Houston Texans

Former Houston Texan WR Will Fuller

Will Fuller's Market Value

-- 4-years, $67.8 million ($16.9 million annually).

Potential Landing Spots for Will Fuller

-- Green Bay Packers

-- Washington Football Team

-- Miami Dolphins.

3) NFL Free Agent: JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Former Pittsburgh Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

JuJu Smith-Schuster's Market Value

-- 5-years, $80.7 million ($16.1 million annually).

Potential Landing Spots for JuJu Smith-Schuster

-- Las Vegas Raiders

-- New York Jets

-- Arizona Cardinals.

4) NFL Free Agent: Jadeveon Clowney, Edge, Tennessee Titans

Former Tennessee Titans Edge threat Jadeveon Clowney

Jadeveon Clowney's Market Value

-- 1-year, $6.5 million.

Potential Landing Spots for Jadeveon Clowney

-- Cleveland Browns

-- Jacksonville Jaguars

-- Dallas Cowboys.

5) NFL Free Agent: Desmond King, CB, Tennessee Titans

Former Tennessee Titans CB Desmond King

Desmond King's Market Value

-- 4-years, $27.5 million ($6.8 million annually).

Potential Landing Spots for Desmond King

-- Washington Football Team

-- New York Jets

-- Arizona Cardinals.

6) NFL Free Agent: Haason Reddick, LB, Arizona Cardinals

Former Arizona Cardinals LB Haason Reddick

Haason Reddick's Market Value

-- 4-years, $46.6 million ($11.6 million annually).

Potential Landing Spots for Haason Reddick

-- New England Patriots

-- Baltimore Ravens

-- Cincinnati Bengals.

7) NFL Free Agent: Curtis Samuel, WR, Carolina Panthers

Former Carolina Panthers WR Curtis Samuel

Curtis Samuel's Market Value

-- 4-years, $49.9 million ($12.4 million annually).

Potential Landing Spots for Curtis Samuel

-- Jacksonville Jaguars

-- New York Giants

-- Chicago Bears.

8) NFL Free Agent: Richard Sherman, CB, San Francisco 49ers

Former San Francisco 49ers CB Richard Sherman

Richard Sherman's Market Value

-- 2-years, $19.9 million ($9.9 million annually).

Potential Landing Spots for Richard Sherman

-- Washington Football Team

-- New York Jets

-- Dallas Cowboys.

One of the biggest name CBs available. https://t.co/h14TWEBUaz — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2021

9) NFL Free Agent: Mitchell Trubisky, QB, Chicago Bears

Former Chicago Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky

Mitchell Trubisky's Market Value

-- 2-years, $16.7 million ($8.3 million annually).

Potential Landing Spots for Mitchell Trubisky

-- San Francisco 49ers

-- Chicago Bears

-- New Orleans Saints.

10) NFL Free Agent: Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks

Former Seattle Seahawks RB Chris Carson

Chris Carson's Market Value

-- 4-years, $29.6 million ($7.4 million annually).

Potential Landing Spots for Chris Carson

-- Miami Dolphins

-- Washington Football Team

-- New England Patriots.

(All the figures are based on spotrac.com)