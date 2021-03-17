NFL Free Agency: Who are the best free agents available?

The past 48 hours have been full of signings, but there is still a ton of talented NFL players who are still available.
With the new calendar year starting today at 4:00 PM EST, it's set to be another huge day of signings. After all the signings between Monday and Tuesday, let's look at the top ten free agents that are still available.
NFL Free Agency: Top 10 free agents and their market values
1) NFL Free Agent: Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions
Kenny Golladay's Market Value
-- 5-years, $85 million ($17 million annually).
Potential Landing Spots for Kenny Golladay
-- Jacksonville Jaguars
-- New York Jets.
2) NFL Free Agent: Will Fuller, WR, Houston Texans
Will Fuller's Market Value
-- 4-years, $67.8 million ($16.9 million annually).
Potential Landing Spots for Will Fuller
-- Green Bay Packers
-- Washington Football Team
-- Miami Dolphins.
3) NFL Free Agent: JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
JuJu Smith-Schuster's Market Value
-- 5-years, $80.7 million ($16.1 million annually).
Potential Landing Spots for JuJu Smith-Schuster
-- Las Vegas Raiders
-- New York Jets
-- Arizona Cardinals.
4) NFL Free Agent: Jadeveon Clowney, Edge, Tennessee Titans
Jadeveon Clowney's Market Value
-- 1-year, $6.5 million.
Potential Landing Spots for Jadeveon Clowney
-- Cleveland Browns
-- Jacksonville Jaguars
-- Dallas Cowboys.
5) NFL Free Agent: Desmond King, CB, Tennessee Titans
Desmond King's Market Value
-- 4-years, $27.5 million ($6.8 million annually).
Potential Landing Spots for Desmond King
-- Washington Football Team
-- New York Jets
-- Arizona Cardinals.
6) NFL Free Agent: Haason Reddick, LB, Arizona Cardinals
Haason Reddick's Market Value
-- 4-years, $46.6 million ($11.6 million annually).
Potential Landing Spots for Haason Reddick
-- New England Patriots
-- Baltimore Ravens
-- Cincinnati Bengals.
7) NFL Free Agent: Curtis Samuel, WR, Carolina Panthers
Curtis Samuel's Market Value
-- 4-years, $49.9 million ($12.4 million annually).
Potential Landing Spots for Curtis Samuel
-- New York Giants
-- Chicago Bears.
8) NFL Free Agent: Richard Sherman, CB, San Francisco 49ers
Richard Sherman's Market Value
-- 2-years, $19.9 million ($9.9 million annually).
Potential Landing Spots for Richard Sherman
-- Washington Football Team
-- New York Jets
-- Dallas Cowboys.
9) NFL Free Agent: Mitchell Trubisky, QB, Chicago Bears
Mitchell Trubisky's Market Value
-- 2-years, $16.7 million ($8.3 million annually).
Potential Landing Spots for Mitchell Trubisky
-- San Francisco 49ers
-- Chicago Bears
-- New Orleans Saints.
10) NFL Free Agent: Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks
Chris Carson's Market Value
-- 4-years, $29.6 million ($7.4 million annually).
Potential Landing Spots for Chris Carson
-- Washington Football Team
-- New England Patriots.
(All the figures are based on spotrac.com)