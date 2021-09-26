NFL Games today: 3 Teams that will improve to 3-0 on Sunday

Only two teams in NFL history have ever finished the regular season undefeated, and only one of them has won the Super Bowl. A perfect season is almost unattainable, and as soon as undefeated teams start to disappear over the season, expectations grow to see who's going to be the last undefeated team.

There are still seven undefeated teams in the NFL after the first two weeks, and this number will surely go down as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams, both still undefeated, will face each other on Sunday. We should still see some teams improve to 3-0 and remain in their quest for a perfect season on Sunday.

3 NFL teams that will improve to 3-0 on Sunday

#1 - Denver Broncos

Sunday's game should be business as usual for the Broncos, who will play the New York Jets at home. The Jets have been one of the worst teams in the NFL over the first two weeks, and rookie quarterback Zach Wilson threw four interceptions against the strong New England Patriots' defense last week. Things should not get much better when he faces Vic Fangio.

Zac Stevens @ZacStevensDNVR Teddy Bridgewater through two games:



54/70 (77%)

592 passing yards

4 TDs



The Broncos are a solid team whose depth has been put to the test with some important injuries, but they're playing at a high level with Teddy Bridgewater under center. Expect this trend to continue and an easy win for Denver.

#2 - Arizona Cardinals

The Broncos made light work of the Jaguars last week, and now it's up to the Cardinals to remain undefeated by winning against Jacksonville, who has been the worst team in the NFL by a mile.

Arizona Cardinals v New England Patriots NFL

Urban Meyer has been finding it really difficult to adjust to the NFL level, saying that "it's like playing Alabama every week." Even with Trevor Lawrence, he'll have a tough time playing against Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray and the talented Cardinals roster, who should win this game in an easy manner.

#3 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Now things are getting interesting, as the Buccaneers will play the Los Angeles Rams for one of the best matchups of the entire NFL regular season. Both teams remain undefeated and the game will be played on the West Coast, but we still believe the Buccaneers will prevail.

Tom Brady has started the year with 9 touchdowns over the first two games and the offense is playing at an unreal level. The Rams are a good team, but the defense needs some time to gel with the new defensive coordinator and there are some basic mistakes that Los Angeles needs to clean. Tampa Bay will improve to 3-0.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar