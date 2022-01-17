NFL Games Today: TV Schedule, channel, time & live stream options for Wild Card Round - January 17, 2022

Tonight, the NFL concludes its Wild Card round of the 2021-2022 playoffs. The final game later today between the Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals is a battle of familiar NFC West foes that have each made it to what has affectionately become known as the tournament.

For the season, the teams split the series with the Cardinals winning by a score of 37-20 in Week 4 and the Rams exacting revenge in Week 13 by a score of 30-23.

NFL Games Today: Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals

TV Channel and Time: ABC, 8:15 pm

Announcers: Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick

The bitter rivalry between the Rams and the Cardinals will reach new heights tonight as the two teams have made it into overtime of the 2021-2022 season. The Rams were 12-5 in the regular season and are the fourth seed in the conference.

For Los Angeles, it all begins with quarterback Matthew Stafford. He was brought over in the offseason from the Detroit Lions for games like this. For much of the season, he was a top contender for the MVP award, but turnovers and late-season struggles conveniently removed him from that conversation.

During the year, the team acquired the services of receiver O'Dell Beckham Jr. to help stretch the defense, but starting receiver Robert Woods went down with a season-ending injury just a day later, which gave Beckham a new role.

Starting receiver Cooper Kupp had a career year with 145 receptions for 1,947 receiving yards (second all-time in NFL history) and 16 touchdowns. He has arguably been the team's MVP thus far this season.

The Rams defense also got a boost when they signed former Super Bowl MVP Von Miller from the Denver Broncos to elevate the team's play at linebacker.

Meanwhile, the Arizona Cardinals were 11-6 in the regular season and are the fifth seed in the conference. The Cardinals were the last unbeaten team of the 2021-2022 NFL season.

For a good part of the season, quarterback Kyler Murray was a leading MVP candidate. But, similar to Matthew Stafford, Murray hit a brick wall during the latter part of the season which culminated with a loss to the previously winless Detroit Lions.

It didn't help that the Cardinals lost star defensive end J.J. Watt to a severe shoulder injury after a Week 7 matchup against the Houston Texans. Tonight, Watt is scheduled to return for the first time since suffering the injury.

The team also lost star receiver DeAndre Hopkins to a torn MCL in a previous matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury has already announced that Hopkins will not be a participant in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

