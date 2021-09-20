NFL games today TV schedule: Channel, time and live stream – September 20

With 15 of this weekend's 16 NFL games in the books, the Green Bay Packers host the Detroit Lions in Monday Night Football to wrap up the Week 2 schedule.

Aaron Rodgers and company are looking for a response after being embarrassed by the New Orleans Saints in Week 1, falling to a 38-3 defeat. In the lowest-scoring game of the three-time MVP quarterback's Packers career, he completed 15 of 28 passes for 133 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions.

Under new head coach Dan Campbell, the Lions showed they can be a threat during a 41-33 Week 1 loss against the San Francisco 49ers, with new QB Jared Goff throwing for 338 yards and three TDs against one of the NFL's best defenses.

The NFC North rivals will be desperate to avoid falling to a 0-2 start on Monday Night Football – but the storylines do not end there. Lions running back Jamaal Williams returns to his former home ground to line up against his old teammates. This week he compared the Packers to an ex-girlfriend, and talked about how his new "rebound" is making him feel loved.

Who's playing on Monday Night Football tonight?

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers host their divisional rivals, the Detroit Lions, in this NFC North encounter under the lights at the historic Lambeau Field.

What time is the NFL game tonight?

Kick-off in Green Bay, Wisconsin, is at 8.15pm ET / 5.15pm PT.

What channel is Detriot Lions vs Green Bay Packers on tonight?

ESPN is the broadcaster for Monday Night Football. ESPN's main coverage screens on ESPN1 with announcer Steve Levy on play-by-play, and analysts Brian Griese and Louis Riddick joining him on the call. Lisa Salters provides sideline coverage with John Parry as the rules analyst.

The alternative option is broadcast on ESPN2, where pro football's most famous brothers Peyton and Eli Manning return for their MegaCast.

The Manning brothers' MegaCast is described as "in-the-moment analysis, big picture NFL dialogue, knee-jerk reaction and historical perspective with iconic NFL stars, current athletes and celebrities expected to join each week.” The show received rave reviews following their Week 1 debut.

NFL live stream for Monday Night Football

US viewers can stream Monday Night Football on ESPN1 and ESPN2 via the ESPN app, ESPN+ or fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial. Regional restrictions may apply.

NFL Games Today: Monday TV schedule

Date Monday, September 20 Time 8.15 pm ET / 5.15pm PT Match Detriot Lions @ Green Bay Packers Channel ESPN 1, ESPN 2

