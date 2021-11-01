NFL Games Today: TV Schedule, channel, time & live stream - November 1, 2021 | Week 8

The Kansas City Chiefs will welcome the New York Giants to Arrowhead Stadium in the final game of Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

The Chiefs are coming off a blowout loss at the hands of the Tennessee Titans, while the Giants demolished the Carolina Panthers in their last game. Both teams are well off the pace in the race for their division title and need a win on Monday Night Football to keep their hopes alive.

Here are all the details of the game:

NFL Week 8 TV Schedule - November 1, 2021

Game: Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Giants

TV Channel and Time: ESPN, 8:20 pm EST.

Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Announcers: Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters (Field Reporter)

Monday Night Football Week 8: The Chiefs host the Giants

The Chiefs have been perennial favorites to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl since Patrick Mahomes became the team's starting quarterback. While injuries are bound to affect any team, nobody expected the Chiefs to be 3-4 heading into their Week 8 clash against the Giants.

Kansas City Chiefs @Chiefs Mahomes: "We have to go out and get better as a team" Mahomes: "We have to go out and get better as a team" https://t.co/mxomSE0J6E

It's been a rough year for Mahomes, who leads the league in interceptions with nine. The Chiefs' offense has 17 giveaways, the highest in the league. Their defense hasn't been up to the mark this season, but the offense isn't helping them either, constantly giving opponents a short field to work with.

The Chiefs currently sit at the bottom of the AFC West standings. It's only midway through the regular season, but the Chiefs cannot afford another slip-up Monday night, denting their playoff hopes even further.

The New York Giants came into this season hoping that head coach Joe Judge's second season in charge will finally turn the tables and end their playoff drought.

Entering Week 8, the Giants have lost five games.

It isn't entirely Judge's fault as the team has been decimated by injuries all season long. Still, this was the year the Giants were expected to push on and challenge the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Football Team for the NFC East title. But those expectations have fallen flat and the Giants are now staring at another high draft pick in 2022.

Neither team can afford a loss Monday night, but both can play poorly enough to hand the other a win on a silver platter. On paper, the Chiefs have a slight edge, but if this season is anything to go by, the Giants can go to Arrowhead Stadium in Week 8 and return home with a win.

How to watch NFL Games Today: Live Streaming Options for Monday Night Football in Week 8

FuboTV: You can get a seven-day free trial that includes access to games and NFL Network programs like Good Morning Football and NFL Total Access.

Hulu: Free Trial Period Available

YouTube TV: Free Trial Period Available

ALSO READ Article Continues below

NFL Game Pass: All 272 regular season games live and on-demand (Paid Subscription).

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar