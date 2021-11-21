NFL Games Today: TV Schedule, channel, time & live stream options for Week 11 | November 21, 2021

The NFL Sunday has arrived for Week 11, with 13 games over the day - nine early in the slate, three in the afternoon, plus Sunday Night Football between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Chargers.
The afternoon slate has the best games of the weekend. The Seattle Seahawks and the Arizona Cardinals play each other in a desperate game for Russell Wilson's side. There's also Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott going at each other as the Dallas Cowboys travel to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs.
Here's the complete list of games and information about the timings and where you can watch NFL Week 11's Sunday matches:
NFL Week 11 schedule, TV channel, date and time:
Game: Indianapolis Colts vs. Buffalo Bills
TV Channel and Time: CBS, 1 pm EST.
Where: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York
Game: Baltimore Ravens vs. Chicago Bears
TV Channel and Time: CBS, 1 pm EST.
Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois
Game: Detroit Lions vs. Cleveland Browns
TV Channel and Time: FOX, 1 pm EST.
Where: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio
Game: Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans
TV Channel and Time: CBS, 1 pm EST.
Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
Game: Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings
TV Channel and Time: FOX, 1 pm EST.
Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Game: Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets
TV Channel and Time: CBS, 1 pm EST.
Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
Game: New Orleans Saints vs. Philadelphia Eagles
TV Channel and Time: FOX, 1 pm EST.
Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Game: Washington Football Team vs. Carolina Panthers
TV Channel and Time: FOX, 1 pm EST.
Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
Game: San Francisco 49ers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
TV Channel and Time: FOX, 1 pm EST.
Where: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida
Game: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Las Vegas Raiders
TV Channel and Time: CBS, 4:05 pm EST.
Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
Game: Dallas Cowboys vs. Kansas City Chiefs
TV Channel and Time: FOX, 4:25 pm EST.
Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
Game: Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks
TV Channel and Time: FOX, 4:25 pm EST.
Where: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington
Game: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Los Angeles Chargers
TV Channel and Time: NBC, 8:20 p.m.
Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
NFL Week 11 Live Streaming Options
FuboTV: Free 7-day Trial including access to games and NFL Network programs like Good Morning Football and NFL Total Access
Hulu: Free 7-day Trial Period Available
YouTube TV: Free 7-day Trial Period Available.
ALSO READArticle Continues below
NFL Game Pass: Watch every game live and on-demand (Paid subscription).