NFL Games Today: TV Schedule, channel, time & live stream options for Week 11 | November 21, 2021

The NFL Sunday has arrived for Week 11, with 13 games over the day - nine early in the slate, three in the afternoon, plus Sunday Night Football between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Chargers.

The afternoon slate has the best games of the weekend. The Seattle Seahawks and the Arizona Cardinals play each other in a desperate game for Russell Wilson's side. There's also Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott going at each other as the Dallas Cowboys travel to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here's the complete list of games and information about the timings and where you can watch NFL Week 11's Sunday matches:

NFL Week 11 schedule, TV channel, date and time:

Game: Indianapolis Colts vs. Buffalo Bills

TV Channel and Time: CBS, 1 pm EST.

Where: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York

Game: Baltimore Ravens vs. Chicago Bears

TV Channel and Time: CBS, 1 pm EST.

Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

Game: Detroit Lions vs. Cleveland Browns

TV Channel and Time: FOX, 1 pm EST.

Where: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio

Game: Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans

TV Channel and Time: CBS, 1 pm EST.

Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Game: Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings

TV Channel and Time: FOX, 1 pm EST.

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Game: Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets

TV Channel and Time: CBS, 1 pm EST.

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Game: New Orleans Saints vs. Philadelphia Eagles

TV Channel and Time: FOX, 1 pm EST.

Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Game: Washington Football Team vs. Carolina Panthers

TV Channel and Time: FOX, 1 pm EST.

Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Game: San Francisco 49ers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

TV Channel and Time: FOX, 1 pm EST.

Where: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida

Game: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Las Vegas Raiders

TV Channel and Time: CBS, 4:05 pm EST.

Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Game: Dallas Cowboys vs. Kansas City Chiefs

TV Channel and Time: FOX, 4:25 pm EST.

Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Game: Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks

TV Channel and Time: FOX, 4:25 pm EST.

Where: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

Game: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Los Angeles Chargers

TV Channel and Time: NBC, 8:20 p.m.

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

NFL Week 11 Live Streaming Options

FuboTV: Free 7-day Trial including access to games and NFL Network programs like Good Morning Football and NFL Total Access

Hulu: Free 7-day Trial Period Available

YouTube TV: Free 7-day Trial Period Available.

NFL Game Pass: Watch every game live and on-demand (Paid subscription).

