NFL Games Today: TV Schedule, channel, time & live stream options for Week 8 - October 31, 2021

NFL Week 8's Sunday games will serve up 13 intriguing matches, with eight in the early window and four in the late afternoon window. The day's action will conclude with the Minnesota Vikings hosting the red-hot Dallas Cowboys.

The early slate of games will see both the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams in action. The Bills will host the reeling Miami Dolphins, while the Rams will travel to NRG Stadium to take on the Houston Texans.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will head to Caesars Superdome to take on Jameis Winston and the New Orleans Saints. A victory for the Buccaneers would see them go joint-top of the NFC alongside the Arizona Cardinals, who succumbed to their first defeat of the season to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football.

Here's the complete list of games and information about the timings and where you can watch the NFL Week 8's Sunday matches:

NFL Week 8 TV Schedule - Sunday, October 31, 2021

Game: Falcons vs. Panthers

TV Channel and Time: FOX, 1 p.m. EST.

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Game: Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins

TV Channel and Time: CBS, 1 p.m. EST.

Where: Bills Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

Game: San Francisco 49ers vs. Chicago Bears

TV Channel and Time: FOX, 1 p.m. EST.

Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

Game: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns

TV Channel and Time: CBS, 1 p.m. EST.

Where: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, OH

Game: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Detroit Lions

TV Channel and Time: FOX, 1 p.m. EST.

Where: Ford Field, Detroit, MI

Game: Los Angeles Rams vs. Houston Texans

TV Channel and Time: FOX, 1 p.m. EST.

Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Game: Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts

TV Channel and Time: CBS, 1 p.m. EST.

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Game: Cincinnati Bengals vs. New York Jets

TV Channel and Time: CBS, 1 p.m. EST.

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NY

Game: New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Chargers

TV Channel and Time: CBS, 4:05 p.m. EST.

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Game: Seattle Seahawks vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

TV Channel and Time: CBS, 4:05 p.m. EST.

Where: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

Game: Denver Broncos vs. Washington Football Team

TV Channel and Time: FOX, 4:25 p.m. EST.

Where: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO

Game: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints

TV Channel and Time: FOX, 4:25 p.m. EST.

Where: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Game: Dallas Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings

TV Channel and Time: NBC, 8:20 p.m. EST.

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

Live Streaming Options for NFL Week 8 Sunday games

FuboTV: Free 7-day Trial including access to games and NFL Network programs like Good Morning Football and NFL Total Access

Hulu: Free 7-day Trial Period Available

YouTube TV: Free 7-day Trial Period Available.

NFL Game Pass: Watch every game live and on-demand (Paid subscription).

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar