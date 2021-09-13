NFL Games Today - TV schedule, channel, time and stream | September 13, 2021

The Baltimore Ravens will travel to Allegiant Stadium to take on the Las Vegas Raiders on September 13th in the first Monday Night Football game of the 2021 NFL season.

The Baltimore Ravens have had terrible luck with injuries over the past few weeks. Their star running back, JK Dobbins, suffered a season-ending ACL tear. Justice Hill, one of the backups, suffered an Achilles injury and will also miss the entire season. Dobbins' replacement, Gus Edwards, and cornerback Marcus Peters also suffered ACL injuries during the same practice.

That's their top three running backs ruled out for the season before the first game. The Ravens reacted by signing Le'Veon Bell and Latavius Murray this week.

Here’s the current Ravens’ running back room:

* Ty’Son Williams

* LeVeon Bell (practice squad)

* Trenton Cannon



On the other hand, the Las Vegas Raiders haven't lost any players to severe injuries yet. Running back Josh Jacobs has a minor toe injury but is expected to play on Monday. The real question for the Raiders is whether they can capitalize on the NFL's top rushing attack falling apart. Their defense isn't the greatest, but it has enough pieces to get the job done. Their young secondary will be targeted more on Monday night with Baltimore having fewer runners to rely on.

Baltimore Ravens at Las Vegas Raiders: NFL TV schedule, channel, time and stream

The Monday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium will kick off at 8:15 pm EST.

ESPN hosts all of the Monday Night Football games and they can be viewed on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and the ESPN app. The ABC channel and ABC app are other options.

Other streaming options include the NFL app and NFL Gamepass. The NFL Redzone allows you to watch every team's drive into the redzone with a chance to score. FuboTV, a paid subscription service, is another option.

The Baltimore Ravens open the game as 4-point favorites with an over/under of 50.5 points.

