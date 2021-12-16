NFL Games Today: TV Schedule, channel, time & live stream options for Week 15 - December 16, 2021

Week 15 of the NFL season brings fans a gem with tonight's AFC West division matchup when the Kansas City Chiefs travel to Inglewood to take on the Los Angeles Chargers.

For Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, it's been a tale of two seasons. The team started the season with a record of 3-4. Since then, they have rallied off six consecutive wins to arrive at a record of 9-4.

The Chiefs are currently in first place, despite a less than stellar performance this season from Mahomes and the Chiefs offense.

Lately, the defense has stepped up and played like the elite unit that many envisioned them to be, with Chris Jones and Tyrann Mathieu leading the charge.

Meanwhile, Justin Herbert's Chargers (8-5) have also had an up-and-down season. The team began with a record of 4-1 and have alternated wins often since then.

In Week 3, the Chargers entered Arrowhead Stadium and defeated the Chiefs by a score of 30-24, so there is a lot on the line during tonight's game.

Namely, the lead in the AFC West division.

Here is the schedule for the games tonight, as well as how to watch them.

Los Angeles Chargers v Kansas City Chiefs

NFL Week 15 TV Schedule - Thursday, December 16, 2021

Game: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers

TV Channel and Time: FOX, 8:20 p.m. EST

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

The Chiefs will rely heavily on Patrick Mahomes and his ability to continue to take what the defense gives him.

During their current six-game winning streak, Mahomes began to reduce his turnovers by not forcing the ball into coverage that deploys two high-deep safeties in the secondary.

Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce have begun to receive more receptions underneath coverage, which allows them more opportunities to display their unique skills of getting open (Kelce) or torching the defense laterally across the field (Hill).

An even bigger blow is that Chiefs star defensive lineman Chris Jones is likely out due to testing positive days ago for COVID-19.

The Chargers will look to rely on Herbert's ability to make plays down the field, as well as depending on workhorse Austin Ekeler, who at the time of this article was questionable with an ankle injury.

The Chargers have big-time receivers in Pro Bowler Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. Third receiver Jalen Guyton and tight end Jared Cook, who is cleared to play tonight with a quardriceps injury, are also viable options for Herbert.

NFL Week 15 Live Streaming Options for Thursday games

FuboTV: Seven-day free trial which includes access to not only games but also to programs on the NFL Network, such as Good Morning Football and NFL Total Access

Hulu: Free 7-day Trial Period Available

YouTube TV: Free 7-day Trial Period Available.

NFL Game Pass: Watch every game live and on-demand (Paid subscription).

