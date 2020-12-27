NFL games today TV schedule - December 26th 2020

On a rare occasion for the NFL 2020 season, several games are being played on Saturday for Week 16.

As we had seen in Week 15 with the league putting two games on a Saturday, we see an additional game today. It isn't abnormal for the league to broadcast games on a Saturday, but it is certainly more than usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The league had cited an interest in having games on Saturday's if college football were to not occur this year.

However, due to certain guidelines (outlined here), the NFL is not allowed to broadcast any games on Friday or Saturday until a few weeks into December.

Now that we are nearing the end of December and will bring in the New Year soon, Saturday games will become the norm, especially during the playoff season.

Nonetheless, below are the TV schedules for the three games occurring on Saturday for Week 16.

#1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions

What time is the game between the Buccaneers and Lions?

1:00 PM ET

Where can I watch this game?

NFL Network

FuboTV

#2 San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals v New England Patriots

What time is the game between the 49ers and Cardinals?

4:30 PM ET

Where can I watch this game?

Amazon Prime Video

#3 Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders

Cincinnati Bengals v Miami Dolphins

What time is the game between the Dolphins and Raiders?

8:15 PM ET

Where can I watch this game?

NFL Network

Why can't I watch the 49ers at the Cardinals on TV?

The NFL had given Amazon a deal this past year, allowing the streaming platform 'Amazon Prime Video' to broadcast one NFL game that would not be played on national television. But fans should not be alarmed, as the NFL has no plans to stray away from national television broadcasting any time soon.

