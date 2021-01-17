NFL games today TV schedule - January 17, 2021 

On Sunday the NFL Divisional Round Playoffs will come to a close but before we finish this chapter of the NFL Playoffs we have a double-header that will be intense. Cleveland Browns will travel to the Kansas City Chiefs to look to pull off the biggest upset of the 2021 NFL Playoffs. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs high powered offense looks to end the game early against Cleveland.

The second game of the double-header will be the most watched game of the 2021 NFL Playoffs. Tom Brady and Drew Brees will meet for the third time this season. Both quarterbacks are playing for something that is important to them.

Tom Brady is playing for a trip to the NFC Championship for the first time and looking to continue his search for his seventh NFL Super Bowl ring. Drew Brees is looking to continue his career with a win. He is also hunting for his second NFL Super Bowl ring before he retires from the NFL.

Sundays NFL Playoff double-header has a lot on the line for all four teams and could be the best set of playoff games we have seen in some time. The Chiefs are looking to repeat as Super Bowl Champions. Cleveland is looking to continue their historic season by reaching the AFC Championship game.

Here is the NFL TV schedule for the NFL Divisional Round Playoffs double-header on Sunday, January 17, 2021.

NFL Divisional Round Playoffs: TV Schedule for Saturday

Cleveland Browns vs Kansas City Chiefs

When: January 17, 2021

Time: 3:05 p.m. EST

Advertisement

Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

How to Watch on Cable Television: CBS

Spread: Kansas City Chiefs (-9.5), Cleveland Browns (+9.5)

Money Line: Kansas City Chiefs (-500), Cleveland Browns (+400)

Over/Under: 57

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints

When: January 17, 2021

Time: 6:40 p.m. EST

Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA

How to Watch on Cable Television: FOX

Spread: New Orleans Saints (-2.5), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+2.5)

Money Line: New Orleans Saints (-145), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+125)

Over/Under: 53

NFL Divisional Round Playoffs: Key matchups

Cleveland Browns vs Kansas City Chiefs Key matchup:

Denzel Ward vs Tyreek Hill:

Advertisement

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward was activated off the COVID-19 list and will be asked to shadow Tyreek Hill. This will be the toughest matchup that Ward has had all season. Tyreek Hill is one of the fastest if not the fastest wide receivers in the NFL. Cleveland will need Ward to stay in Tyreek Hill's hip pocket for the entire game on Sunday.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints Key Matchup:

Tom Brady vs Drew Brees:

Drew Brees has gotten the best of Tom Brady in both of the meetings during the 2020-2021 NFL Season. Brady has more success than Brees when it comes to the NFL Playoffs but Drew Brees is playing to keep his career alive. Brees will be playing with a lot of emotion in tonight's game against the Buccaneers. If the rumors are true this will be the last game between Tom Brady and Drew Brees.