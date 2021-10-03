NFL Games Today: Will Tyler Lockett play for the Seahawks in Week 4 

The Seahawks' star wideout Tyler Lockett has nursed a hip injury all week. The news sent tremors around Seahawks fans' houses. Lockett shares a telepathic relationship with quarterback Russell Wilson. The duo is one of the most electrifying partnerships in the NFL. Lockett and Wilson have starred in the early phases of the 2021 season.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Russell Wilson to Tyler Lockett for a 69-yard TD. This duo is amazing.



Lockett's game-changing speed and insane catching skills make him the most potent weapon in the high-flying Seahawks offense. Wilson's favorite weapon dealt with a hip injury halfway through the game last week, and the Seahawks' offense spluttered as they lost to the Vikings.

Will Lockett play against the 49ers?

Lockett missed Thursday's practice. It caused a lot of concern for everyone of a Seahawks persuasion. Thankfully for Seahawks fans, Lockett was a full participant in Friday's practice. That buoyed head coach Pete Carroll, and the legendary figure was confident when reporters asked him about Lockett:

"We rested him during the week, and he had a bunch of treatment, and he feels good."

Despite the questionable status, it seems like all systems go for Tyler Lockett. It is a massive boost for Coach Carroll, Wilson, and the Seahawks offense. The 49ers are banged up on defense, and Lockett's big-play ability could cause Kyle Shanahan's team plenty of problems.

Lockett and Wilson must play at their explosive best if the Seahawks are to avoid a 1-3 start. The Seahawks offense is a frightening proposition when Lockett is in full flight.

Moreover, Lockett's health is critical because DK Metcalf and Dee Eskridge have had limited practice sessions this week. Eskridge has battled a concussion for the past two weeks. However, Carroll was happy to see the rookie make progress:

"I'm not sure he will make it (for Sunday); we have to wait and see what happens tomorrow. We are still talking about it. He passed the protocol on Wednesday. He sat out Wednesday to do that, had a really good day yesterday at practice, but we don't know if it is right to bring him back yet."

Lockett playing, provides the speed and electricity that Eskridge might've done if he was ready to return. The Seahawks need someone who can stretch the field vertically and take the restrictor plate off the offense. Lockett is healthy, and he is ready to soar for the Seahawks.

