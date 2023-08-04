NFL Hall of Fame game: 5 biggest takeaways from Browns comeback win over Jets feat. Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s dominant outing

At long last, the 2023 NFL season is here with the NFL Hall of Fame game. From Dorian Thompson-Robinson to Zach Wilson, there were many highlights and takeaways from the game.

But before we get to those, let us raise a toast to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023, who were present for the game. Former Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas and former Jets defenders Darrelle Revis and Joe Klecko were part of the group and got cheers throughout the night.

DeMarcus Ware was also part of the inducted class and he brought a lump in watchers' throats as he sang a beautiful rendition of the National Anthem in memory of DeMaryius Thomas. It was as jovial an atmosphere there could be before the Hall of Fame game finally began.

Here are our main takeways from the game.

#1 - Dorian Thompson-Robinson shines in Hall of Fame game

Deshaun Watson is the designated starter for the Cleveland Browns in the upcoming season. But in the Hall of Fame game, as was expected, it was his backup who took to the field. And the rookie quarterback did not disappoint.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson went 8 of 11 in passing attempts for 82 yards and a touchdown, while also completing six rushing attempts for 37 yards on the ground. The rookie out of UCLA showed his dual-threat abilities and also his strength when he proved a solid blocker for another Browns touchdown.

It shows that there a solid player there who can sit and fill in if Deshaun Watson is unavailable at any point during the season. After Jacoby Brissett filled in for the starter when he was suspended by the NFL, letting him go to the Washington Commanders could have come back to bite the Cleveland Browns. With Dorian Thompson-Robinson's performance in the Hall of Fame game, such doubts can be assuaged a little.

#2 - Zach Wilson shows signs of improvement

Zach Wilson has had a torrid ride in the NFL. However, if the Hall of Fame game is anything to go by, the now-backup quarterback for the New York Jets has improved from his previous performances. He looked more confident as he led the first three drives and went 3 of 5 for 65 yards. One of his passes was a deep 57-yarder to Malik Taylor that set up the first field goal of the season.

It shows that the young quarterback might be benefitting playing with Aaron Rodgers. People often underestimate how important getting that guidance from top players can be. Think of Rodgers himself sitting behind Brett Favre and watching, Tom Brady backing up Drew Bledsoe and Patrick Mahomes biding his time behind Alex Smith. Getting to learn from a future Hall-of-Famer seems to doing Zach Wilson a world of good.

#3 - Greg Zuerlein and Will McDonald bright spots for the New York Jets

Will McDonald IV was selected by the New York Jets in the first round. There was much consternation in the fanbase with the decision as they thought that the team would fortify the offensive line around Aaron Rodgers. But the rookie out of Iowa State showed some glimpses why he was selected so high. In one particularly brilliant spin move in the third quarter, with the Browns sitting pretty on 3rd-and-2, he put enough pressure on the quarterback to force a punt.

Another bright spot for the New York Jets was Greg Zuerlein. The veteran kicker got the scoring for this season under way and reminded us why he is a former Pro Bowler. He was nerveless in the first half, kicking two field goals of over 50 yards. Given how important special teams can be in deciding outcomes of games, he might prove to be asset to the team later in the season in tight games.

#4 - Expect the Cleveland Browns to run this season

Remember when Baker Mayfield was the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns and passes were going astray towards the end? Even then, the likes of Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt and D'Ernest Johnson were putting up great rushing yards numbers.

It shows that Kevin Stefanski likes to run the ball when he gets the opportunity. Chubb is still with the team and his understudies, Demetric Felton and John Kelly Jr., impressed enough during this game to show that running could be a key component of the Browns gameplan going forward. Felton had 46 yards on seven carries, the highest of any player on the pitch. Kelly rushed for 42 yards on 10 carries and also caught four of five passes for 27 yards.

With Deshaun Watson and Dorian Thomposon-Robinson both showing running ability as quarterbacks, the Browns could be favorites to pick up some yards on the ground.

#5 - It's still pre-season, folks!

With all the takeaways from the Hall of Fame game listed above, another thing we should not forget is that this is still preseason. Neither team is expected to line up this way when the regular season starts. There were sloppy plays and boneheaded penalties, showing the rust still remained.

Yes, the Browns defeated the Jets 21-16, but it is fair to say that nobody should read too much into this game as it pertains to how they will perform once competitive matches roll in. The Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-11 last time around in the Hall of Fame game. Only one of them made it to the playoffs last season and it was not the winners.