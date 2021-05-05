NFL: Highest paid NFL players by position in 2021

With the best of the free agency window and the 2021 NFL Draft behind us, let's take a quick peek at the league's highest salary earners.

The list below shows the highest-earning players in each position in terms of the expected 2021 base salary and not the total cap hit (I'll save that for a separate list).

All figures are courtesy of outstanding resource: Spotrac.com.

Highest paid NFL players by position in 2021

Let's get started.

Who is the highest earning QB in the NFL in 2021?

Tennessee Titans vs Green Bay Packers

The QB set to earn the highest base salary in 2021 is the Tennessee Titans' Ryan Tannehill, who'll pick up a tidy $24,500,000 this season.

Who is the highest earning RB in the NFL in 2021?

Detroit Lions vs Tennessee Titans

Another Titan on the list: Derrick Henry is the NFL's best RB at the moment and is deservedly well-compensated for his efforts. Henry is expected to earn a base salary of $10,500,000 this year.

Who is the highest earning FB in the NFL in 2021?

Minnesota Vikings Training Camp

Minnesota Vikings' CJ Ham is the NFL's highest-earning FB. Ham is set to make a tidy $2,150,000 this year.

Who is the highest earning WR in the NFL in 2021?

Currently signed on a contract that will see him earn a staggering $20,000,000 in 2021 alone, the Dallas Cowboys' Amari Cooper is atop the pile when it comes to wideout wages in the NFL.

Who is the highest earning LT in the NFL in 2021?

Los Angeles Chargers vs Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals' DJ Humphries is the highest-earning left tackle in the NFL. This year, the University of Florida product is set to haul in $15,100,000.

Who is the highest earning RT in the NFL in 2021?

Buffalo Bills vs Carolina Panthers

Taylor Moton of the Carolina Panthers will earn a base salary of $13,754,000 in 2021 and is the best-paid right tackle in the league.

Who is the highest earning G in the NFL in 2021?

Washington re-signed G Brandon Scherff during the off-season. The 3x Pro Bowler is set to make $18,036,000.

Who is the highest earning C in the NFL in 2021?

Indianapolis Colts vs Kansas City Chiefs

Ryan Kelly, the Indianapolis Colts center, will take home a cool $10,000,000 in base salary this season, making him the league's highest earner in his position.

Onto the defensive side of things...

Who is the highest earning DE in the NFL in 2021?

Super Bowl LIV - San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs' 2019-20 Super Bowl-winning defensive end Frank 'The Shark' Clark is the NFL's best-paid player in his position. Clark stands to receive a base salary of $18,500,000 in 2021.

Who is the highest earning DT in the NFL in 2021?

Wild Card Round - Seattle Seahawks vs Philadelphia Eagles

Fletcher Cox, the legendary Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle, takes home an astonishing $15,000,000 per year in base salary under his current deal.

Who is the highest earning LB in the NFL in 2021?

After spending a year on IR during the Denver Broncos' 2020 campaign, Von Miller saw his fourth-year option exercised and will be hoping to get back to the kind of form that justifies his $18,500,000 per year deal in Colorado.

Who is the highest earning CB in the NFL in 2021?

Miami Dolphins Training Camp

Miami Dolphins' Byron Jones is the NFL's most valued cornerback in terms of his base salary. Jones will earn approximately $14,000,000 this season.

Who is the highest earning S in the NFL in 2021?

Super Bowl LV

'The Honey Badger' Tyrann Mathieu earns a staggering $14,550,000 per year under the terms of his current deal in Kansas City and is the best-paid safety in the NFL at present.

Who is the highest earning K in the NFL in 2021?

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Baltimore Ravens

The NFL's most accurate kicker is fittingly the league's best-paid as well. Baltimore Ravens' Justin Tucker will earn $3,500,000 this season.

Who is the highest earning P in the NFL in 2021?

Wild Card Round - Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks

Los Angeles Rams' Jonny Hekker is the NFL's best-paid punter. Hekker will take home $3,750,000 this season.

Who is the highest earning LS in the NFL in 2021?

Charley Hughlett of the Cleveland Browns is the league's best-paid long-snapper. He is set to receive a base salary of $1,145,000 in 2021.