NFL: How long was Julian Edelman in the NFL?

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement from the NFL yesterday.

The Patriots legend found himself surplus to requirements in New England earlier this week and has opted to call it a day while under the banner of the only franchise he has ever represented.

At his long-term home at Gilette Stadium, Edelman held back tears as he delivered a passionate farewell speech to the Patriots fanbase live on his personal social media account, stating:

"Nothing in my career has ever come easy. And no surprise, this isn't going to be easy either. "I've always said, 'I'm a go until the wheels come off.' And they finally have fallen off. "

"Due to an injury last year, I'll be making an official announcement of my retirement from football. It was a hard decision, but the right decision for me and my family. I'm honored and so proud to be retiring a Patriot."

Never one to shy away from a contested-catch (to put it mildly), Edelman's heroics in a Patriots uniform saw him suffer more than his fair share of injuries, but it was the persistent knee injury that put an end to the wideout's 2020 campaign that finally brought the curtain down on his incredible career.

Edelman retires having amassed 6,822-yards and 36 touchdowns in an incredible and storied career.

How many years did Julian Edelman play in the NFL?

AFC Championship - Indianapolis Colts v New England Patriots

Julian Edelman played in the NFL for 11 highly successful years. He represented the New England Patriots for the entirety of his career and won the Super Bowl three times in 2015, 2018 & 2019. Edelman was the MVP of Super Bowl Llll.

The Patriots selected Edelman with Pick No.232 in the seventh- and final round of the 2009 NFL Draft. As such, Edelman is often referred to as one of the greatest seventh-round picks in the history of the NFL.

It wasn't always a bed of roses in New England for Edelman: during his first four years in the league, coach Belichick struggled to utilize the undersized but all-action receiver. But after a breakout 2013 campaign that saw Edelman post +1,000-yards for the first time, the quarterback-come-reciever quickly became a valuable component in coach Bellichick's offense, and Tom Brady's most-trusted clutch-receiver to boot.

What have people said about Edelman's retirement?

New Orleans Saints v New England Patriots

On Edelman's retirement, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick stated:

"By any measure of what constitutes an elite NFL career — wins, championships, production — Julian has it all. Few players can match Julian’s achievements, period, but considering his professional trajectory and longevity, the group is even more select. It is historic. This is a tribute to his legendary competitiveness, mental and physical toughness and will to excel. Day in and day out, Julian was always the same: all out. Then, in the biggest games and moments, with championships at stake, he reached even greater heights and delivered some of his best, most thrilling performances. For all Julian did for our team, what I may appreciate the most is he was the quintessential throwback player. He could, and did, do everything — catch, run, throw, block, return, cover and tackle — all with an edge and attitude that would not allow him to fail under any circumstance. Julian Edelman is the ultimate competitor and it was a privilege to coach him."

High praise indeed from one of the consensus agreed best coaches of all time.

Not to be outdone, Edelman's former teammate in New England, and the man who just so happens to be the G.O.A.T. Tom Brady, had this to say upon hearing of Edelman's retirement:

On the biggest stage and in the biggest moments, you always came through. You never lost that chip on your shoulder and you never let anyone define you as a person or player. I’m proud of you Jules. Love you @edelman11 https://t.co/7i5Qb6msor — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 13, 2021

"You have so many teammates that admired your work ethic and will to win, and I am at the top of the list because when I was down and feeling sorry for myself at times, you were right there to pick me up," said Brady. "You were as tough as could be and I love you for all that you did to make our teams as great as they could possibly be.

Seeing you become a dad and the changes you made in your life made me so encouraged and happy for you. Life is about gratitude and perspective! I am so happy for you and your family. You had an amazing football journey, an amazing life journey in New England, and I have no doubt you will succeed in anything you choose to do next!"

Beautiful words from Tom Brady.

