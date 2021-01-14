NFL: How many Super Bowls have gone to overtime?

The Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots clashed in Super Bowl LI, and they produced one of the greatest Super Bowl games in NFL history. The Patriots completed the biggest comeback in the game's prestigious history. Atlanta Falcons fans will never forget how the team squandered a 28-3 lead.

This game is also legendary because it remains the only Super Bowl that went to overtime. Here's a look at how the New England Patriots made NFL history with their win in Super Bowl LI.

Super Bowl LI featured the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history

Super Bowl LI - New England Patriots v Atlanta Falcons

The New England Patriots completed the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history when they erased a 28-3 Atlanta Falcons lead. Earlier in the game, the Falcons outscored the Patriots 21-3, and they took a sizable lead into halftime.

The Falcons extended their lead to 25 points when Tevin Coleman scored a rushing touchdown. In retrospect, it's hard to believe that the Falcons didn't score another point after this possession.

Flashback to Dont’a Hightower changing all the momentum in Super Bowl LI. Hightower is one of the most clutch Super Bowl performers I’ve ever watched.🔥🏆pic.twitter.com/dr4mKv1ZwJ — Pats Buzz (@PatsBuzz) January 7, 2021

Down 28-3, the Patriots started to rally. Tom Brady found James White for a nine-yard touchdown to bring his team within 19 points of the Falcons. After they punted, New England added three more points with a field goal.

In the fourth quarter, Brady threw another touchdown pass to Danny Amendola. White then rushed up the middle to complete the two-point conversion, so the Patriots were only down by eight points.

Advertisement

With 57 seconds left, White scored a rushing touchdown, and Brady connected with Amendola to secure the two-point conversion. Suddenly, the game was tied.

The Patriots came all the way back, as they wiped away a 25-point deficit. The Patriots only left the Atlanta Falcons 54 seconds in regulation to win the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LI was the first championship game that went into overtime

Super Bowl LI - New England Patriots v Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons failed to score on their last drive in regulation, so the game went into overtime. The New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons became the first two teams to enter overtime in a Super Bowl game. The Patriots won the coin toss, and they elected to receive the football. Here, legendary QB Tom Brady had a chance to win his fifth Super Bowl.

Advertisement

James White is the first player in postseason history with at least 12 receptions in multiple games (also in Super Bowl LI).



Jerry Rice never had 12 receptions in a postseason game. pic.twitter.com/qwltifBu8N — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 13, 2019

Brady and the Patriots marched down the field on the first drive of overtime. Thanks to a pass interference penalty, the Patriots moved up to the two-yard line. James White took a pitch from Tom Brady, and he scored a touchdown to give the Patriots the stunning victory.

Due to the Patriots' incredible perseverance, Super Bowl LI will go down in history as the first Super Bowl game that went into overtime.