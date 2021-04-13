NFL: How many Super Bowls did Julian Edelman win?

Legendary New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman has today announced his retirement from professional football.

An emotional Edelman appeared at the Gilette Stadium and held back tears like the champion he is, to deliver a farewell speech to the Patriots organization and fanbase live on his personal social media account, stating:

"Nothing in my career has ever come easy. And no surprise, this isn't going to be easy either. "I've always said, 'I'm a go until the wheels come off.' And they finally have fallen off."

Edelman continued:

"Due to an injury last year, I'll be making an official announcement of my retirement from football. It was a hard decision, but the right decision for me and my family. I'm honored and so proud to be retiring a Patriot."

The injury Edelman is referring to is a persistent knee injury that limited the now former-Patriot to just six games in 2020 that ultimately led to him being cut from the roster earlier this week.

Tom Brady gives Julian Edelman an amazing message after retiring 🤞 pic.twitter.com/9d0okdxgMo — Overtime (@overtime) April 13, 2021

After a stellar 11-year career, Julian Edelman will retire having tallied up 6,822-yards and 36 touchdowns.

Statistically speaking, Edelman's stats might not compare to the likes of Hall of Famers: Randy Moss, and Jerry Rice, but Edelman was a clutch player in the biggest moments for Bill Belichick's Patriots over the years; his uncanny ability to come up trumps in huge moments will be the stuff of football folklore for years to come, and his list of honors as a receiver puts him in some pretty elite company.

Edelman has won the same number of Super Bowl rings as 49ers' legend Jerry Rice, and, as such, the Kent State product does have an outside chance of one day joining Rice in the pro football Hall of Fame.

Advertisement

So, ...

How many Super Bowl rings does Julian Edelman have?

Super Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams

Like Rice, Julian Edelman won the Super Bowl three times with the New England Patriots (2015, 2018 & 2019) and was named the Super Bowl's Most Valuable Player in 2019. Edelman is one of only seven receivers in history to claim Super Bowl MVP honors, and he deserved it after hauling in ten of his 12 targets for 142-yards against the Los Angeles Rams.

Edelman will also be remembered for famously scoring the Patriots' fourth-quarter game-winning touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks in the 2015 Super Bowl. With just over two minutes left on the clock, QB Tom Brady found his favorite receiver, Edelman, from 2-yards out to claim a 28-24 victory for New England.

The catch below vs. the Falcons in Super Bowl 51 wasn't too bad either...

Never forget this LEGENDARY catch from Julian Edelman in Super Bowl 51 @brgridiron



(via @nflthrowback)pic.twitter.com/pmOZKrz0NR — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 12, 2021