NFL: How many touchdowns did Peyton Manning throw?

When one thinks about the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, it's impossible to forget Peyton Manning.

The former Indianapolis Colt and Denver Bronco is widely considered to be one of the best passers in the history of football. He threw 539 touchdown passes during his 18-year career.

Fifty-five of those touchdown passes came during arguably Manning's best career season in 2013. In engineering one of the best offenses in league history, Manning set the record for the most touchdowns thrown in a single season.

Peyton Manning breaks NFL record for most touchdown passes in a season http://t.co/COqVX4XZex — TIME (@TIME) December 22, 2013

Manning also threw for 71,940 yards. His career interception mark, 251, is less than half the number of touchdowns he produced with his arm.

Peyton Manning had a legendary career

Super Bowl 50 - Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos

The son of former NFL quarterback Archie Manning, Peyton Manning was a phenomenal high school football quarterback before he signed with the University of Tennessee.

During his four-year collegiate career, Manning carved out a spot as one of the greatest college quarterbacks of all time.

Advertisement

He threw for 11,201 yards, 89 touchdowns and 33 interceptions, and he led Tennessee to three bowl-game wins and the 1997 SEC crown.

That season, Manning was the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy, but he lost to Michigan's Charles Woodson.

The Colts selected Manning with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1998 NFL Draft, and he served as their franchise quarterback for the next 14 seasons.

Congratulations to QB Peyton Manning on being selected as a Finalist for the #PFHOF21 Class!@Colts | @Broncos pic.twitter.com/hJXjIYSuEU — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) January 5, 2021

Manning quickly became a legend in Indianapolis and around the world. "The Sheriff" rose to prominence as one of the most famous athletes in recent memory.

In 2006, the Colts, under Manning's guidance, won Super Bowl XLI. This victory marked the first of two league titles Manning won during his career. He was named the game's MVP.

Advertisement

Tom Brady has become the fourth quarterback in NFL history to lead multiple teams to the Super Bowl.



He joins Craig Morton, Kurt Warner, and Peyton Manning. pic.twitter.com/M1e9Sl4NJD — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 24, 2021

Manning missed the 2011 due to injuries, and he was released by the Colts the following offseason. This departure ended his amazing tenure with the team. He signed with the Denver Broncos prior to the 2012 season.

In four seasons in Denver, Manning's incredible 2013 stands above the rest. His elite season took the Broncos to Super Bowl XLVIII, but they were defeated by the Seattle Seahawks by a score of 43-8.

In 2014, Manning became the NFL's all-time leader in passing touchdowns, a mark that has been passed by Drew Brees and Tom Brady in recent years.

The Broncos won Super Bowl 50, and the victory have Manning his second career Super Bowl ring. But the legend struggled throughout the season and missed time due to injuries.

Manning subsequently retired from football on March 7, 2016 to conclude one of the best careers the NFL has ever seen.

An NFL-record 🖐 MVP awards. ✅

The most TD passes in a single season. ✅



The list goes on and on ... — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 28, 2021

Advertisement

"I fought a good fight," Manning said during the press conference where he announced the news, per NFL.com. "I finished my football race, and after 18 years, it's time. God bless all of you, and God bless football."

Manning has since been inducted into the Colts' Ring of Honor, and he is a 2021 finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. "The Sheriff" is a sure bet to receive the NFL's most treasured honor.