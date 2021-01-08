NFL: How old is Drew Brees?

Drew Christopher Brees was born on January 15, 1979 in Dallas, Texas. Drew Brees will be turning 42 years old in just seven days. Before becoming one of the best quarterbacks to ever play in the NFL. Drew was a standout high school football player at Westlake High School in Austin, Texas.

While at Westlake High School, Drew Brees would letter in basketball, baseball and football. In his senior season at Westlake High School Drew Brees would lead them to a Texas 5A state title. He also won the Offensive Player of the Year that season.

After graduating from Westlake High School Drew Brees would sign with Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana. This is where his journey began on his way to a Hall-of-Fame NFL Career.

Drew Brees' College Football career at Purdue University

Purdue Boilermakers made the right call when they offered Drew Brees a full ride scholarship to play football. Brees would only play in eight games in his freshman year at Purdue University. Drew would throw 232 passing yards and one interception in his freshman year.

In his sophomore season, Brees would come 17 yards away from passing for 4,000 yards. He would throw 39 touchdowns in his second year at Purdue. Brees would flirt with 4,000 again in his junior year.

20 years ago today Purdue played in the only #RoseBowl they've made it to in my lifetime

Boilermakers lost 34-24. Drew Brees threw for 274 yds and a pair of TDs-both to Vinny Sutherland who we talked to after the game along w/DE Akin Ayodele @_a4a who was emotional after the game pic.twitter.com/8V4d3Q8v79 — Eric Richey (@EricRicheyVSN) January 1, 2021

In his senior season Drew Brees would complete 60.4% of his passes for 3,668 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Brees would win three awards at Purdue University, the 1998 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, 2000 Big Ten Player of the Year and the 2000 Maxwell Award. He finished his college career with completing 61.1% of his passes for 11,792 yards 90 touchdowns and 45 interceptions.

Drew Brees' NFL Career

San Diego Chargers would select Drew Brees out of Purdue University with their 32nd overall pick in the second round of the 2001 NFL Draft. Drew would play the first five years of his career with the Chargers. In those five years Brees would record a 30-28 overall record.

Drew Brees would complete 62.2% of his passes in the five years with the Chargers. He would throw for 12,348 yards, 80 touchdowns and 53 interceptions. San Diego did not believe in Drew Brees or his health. This was insulting to Brees and he left and signed a 6-year $60 million dollar contract that had $10 million in guaranteed money in the first season with the Saints.

Since joining the New Orleans Saints Drew Brees has had 15 successful NFL seasons. He has won multiple awards and has set a lot of records throughout the 15 years. Brees won his first Super Bowl in the 2010 NFL Season. Just five seasons after joining the Saints he won the Super Bowl. The Chargers have to be kicking themselves for this one.

“Everybody expects” that Drew Brees will retire after this season, per @AdamSchefter pic.twitter.com/gHRTa5mr1n — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 3, 2021

Getting ready to celebrate his 42 birthday, Drew Brees will be blowing out his birthday candles with one wish. That wish will be for the New Orleans Saints to win one more Super Bowl before he retires.