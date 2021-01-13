NFL: How will the Atlanta Falcons manage Matt Ryan's future

Matt Ryan has been consistent since being drafted by the Atlanta Falcons

In the 2008 NFL Draft the Atlanta Falcons would select quarterback Matt Ryan out of Boston College. The Falcons would use their number three pick in the first round to select Ryan. Since being drafted in 2008, Matt Ryan has been everything the Falcons have asked him to be in a franchise quarterback.

Lets take a look on how the Atlanta Falcons will manage the rest of Matt Ryan's time with the Falcons.

Atlanta Falcons could Draft a quarterback with their #3 Pick in the 2021 NFL Draft

Drafting a quarterback at number three has worked for the Atlanta Falcons before cough cough Matt Ryan. With the 2021 NFL Draft being loaded with talent at the quarterback position the Atlanta Falcons will have options. Who the Falcons hire as their head coach could determine which quarterback they select at number three.

With Trevor Lawrence going number one to the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New York Jets most likely holding on to Sam Darnold. The Falcons are in line to select either Justin Fields or Zach Wilson. Justin Fields has shown that he has all the skills to be a franchise quarterback at the next level.

Atlanta has also had great success with mobile quarterbacks. Don't forget the best mobile quarterback played for the Falcons. Michael Vick made his NFL career with the Falcons. Justin Fields can run and pass the football exceptionally well.

Fields gives the Atlanta Falcons the best chance to win early after he takes over for Matt Ryan. He has proved at Ohio State that he can win the big games and that he has a lot of heart. But most importantly since transferring from Georgia he has proved to be a great leader.

Will Matt Ryan finish out his contract with the Atlanta Falcons?

For the past 13 seasons Matt Ryan has given the Atlanta Falcons everything he had in his tank. Since the 2010 NFL Season he has passed for over 4,000 yards in every season. Matt Ryan is on contract with the Falcons through the 2023 NFL Season.

This brings a big decision that needs to be made in Atlanta. Do they wait it out and let him finish his career? Do they let him play the 2021 NFL Season then release him? These are questions that will need to be answered in the next few months.

Matt Ryan has been through the ups and downs in Atlanta and they owe it to him and themselves to make the right decision. That decision is to let him play out the 2021 NFL Season and see how the team does. If they continue to struggle, they can then turn to a younger quarterback like Justin Fields.

This would be the best option to end a great career on a good note for both Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons. Ryan most likely will retire before his contract is up. Atlanta could then hire him to work in the front office or on the sidelines as a coach. Matt Ryan will be the starting quarterback in 2021 but that could potentially be the last time we see him as a starter in Atlanta.