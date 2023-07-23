NFL Immaculate Grid answers for July 23: Which Giants star also played for the Jaguars?

NFL Immaculate Grid is a fun new daily trivia game powered by Sports Reference. It is a great way to test your NFL knowledge before the 2023 season.

Today's trivia will look at a New York Giants star that once played for the Jacksonville Jaguars. A few players pulled off that feat, and we will be shining the light on the most popular of them here.

New York Giants running back James Robinson is a former Illinois State University standout who went undrafted in 202. But that didn't stop him from carving out an excellent early career in the NFL.

The Jacksonville Jaguars soon enough signed him as an undrafted free agent to add depth to their running back room. Robinson made the team's 53-man regular season roster out of training camp and was announced several days later as the team's starting running back.

He finished his rookie year as just the fourth undrafted player in league history to rush for 1,000 yards in his rookie season. He joined the likes of Dominic Rhodes, LeGarrette Blount, and Phillip Lindsay on the exclusive list.

Robinson was so good that he was ranked 100th on the NFL's Top 100 Players of 2021 list. His sophomore season could have been better, though he finished the season with an Immaculate Grid stat line of 767 rushing yards and eight TDs through 14 games.

During the 2022 NFL season, Robinson was traded to the New York Jets for a conditional sixth-round pick. He only appeared in four games for the rest of the year, as he wasn't in the Jets' plans as a starter. He ended the year with 425 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.

After his unsuccessful stint with the Jets, Robinson signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the New England Patriots. It seemed his career was about to have a major comeback, but he was released before playing a single snap for the Patriots.

It was reported that Bill Belichick's side had concerns about his health, and the contract had contingencies should Robinson fail a physical. Most recently, Robinson signed a deal to join the New York Giants as a potential stopgap for the team in case Saquon Barkley holds out. He is our Immaculate Grid selection for the day.

NFL Immaculate Grid July 23: Other Giants and Jaguars players

Another current NFL player who fits today's Immaculate Grid is Evan Engram.

Engram was drafted by the Giants in 2017 as the 23rd overall pick. He played five seasons with New York, and had an up-and-down time in the Big Apple.

He recorded 262 receptions for 2,828 yards and 14 touchdowns for the Giants, before signing a one-year deal with the Jaguars in 2022.

He had a decent 2022 season in Jacksonville, recording 766 yards and 4 touchdowns as the Jaguars not only made the playoffs, but achieved a huge comeback victory against the LA Chargers.

