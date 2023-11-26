NFL Inactives today: Who is out for Bengals vs. Steelers in Week 12?

The Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers are set to face off in a Week 12 divisional matchup. Both franchises have postseason aspirations, however, neither is currently in the driving seat in the AFC North division.

The Pittsburgh Steelers come into the game with a 6-4 record and are fresh off firing Matt Canada as their offensives coordinator. Pittsburgh might have a winning record in 2023, but Mike Tomlin's side hasn't yet played pretty football all season long. Their fans will be hoping for a better performance than last week's dour 13-10 loss to divisional rivals, the Cleveland Browns.

On the other hand, the Cincinnati Bengals enter Week 12 with significantly less optimism. The team is on a two-game winning run and recently lost All-Pro quarterback Joe Burrow to a season-ending injury.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

They come up against a Pittsburgh Steelers side famed for their defense in a must-win game against a divisional rival. The stakes couldn't be higher as they attempt to pull off an upset without one of the best players in the NFL.

Be an NFL GM, make draft decisions, and experience the thrill with our NFL Mock Draft Simulator

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Livestream: FuboTV and DAZN

TV: CBS

Venue: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Cincinnati Bengals inactives Week 12

The Cincinnati Bengals come into this game with something of an injury crisis on their hands. The franchise is currently without Joe Burrow for the rest of the season, and 13 other players appear on their injury report ahead of the Pittsburgh game.

Wide receiver Tee Higgins and key cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt have been ruled out for the game, as they missed Friday's training session with injuries.

Furthermore, Akeem Davis-Gaither, Chase Brown, and Germaine Pratt are listed as questionable after they missed a significant amount of training sessions all week long. Offensive tackle D'Ante Smith is also listed as doubtful as he deals with a knee injury.

Pittsburgh Steelers inactives Week 12

On the other hand, the Pittsburgh Steelers have nine players on the injury report ahead of their matchup against divisional rivals Cincinnati Bengals. Of these players, two have been formally ruled out of the game, namely Minkah Fitzpatrick and Montravius Adams. Both players missed training this week, and the team has decided not to risk them in the SNF matchup.

Furthermore, cornerback James Pierre is questionable due to a niggling shoulder injury. The rest of the players on the injury report are presently unassigned and could feature in tonight's game.