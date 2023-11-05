NFL Inactives today: Who is out for Chiefs vs Dolphins in Week 9?

The Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins are facing off in a Week 9 Sunday game in the 2023 NFL season. Both teams have scintillating offenses, and the game is a fitting opener for the German leg of the NFL International series.

Furthermore, the game will mark the return of Tyreek Hill to the Chiefs, a franchise where he attained legendary status before his departure. Andy Reid and company are likely to have their hands full with the pacy wideout, as Hill had torched most of his opponents this season.

Ahead of the game, let's take a close look at the potential inactives for the showdown.

Kansas City Chiefs inactives

There are 11 players on the Chiefs' injury report ahead of the Miami Dolphins game. Of these 11, two players have been formally ruled out of the game. Those are wide receiver Richie James and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Richie James has a knee injury, and even though he participated fully in training during the week, the Chiefs have elected not to risk him for the game. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, on the other hand, is dealing with an illness that didn't let him participate in training all week. Hence, he won't be playing any part in the Sunday game.

Furthermore, linebacker Willie Gay Jr. is listed as questionable, as the defender is presently dealing with a lower back issue. The rest of the Chiefs' players on the injured report are listed as unspecified ahead of tonight's game.

Miami Dolphins inactives

As for the Miami Dolphins, their injury report includes 14 players ahead of the game in Frankfurt. Of these 14, two players have been formally ruled out of action, Robert Hunt and safety Brandon Jones. Hunt is ruled out due to a hamstring injury that didn't let him participate in training all week. Jones, on the other hand, remains in concussion protocol.

Furthermore, eight Miami Dolphins players are listed as questionable. They are Terron Armstead, Braxton Berrios, Justin Bethel, River Cracraft, Xavien Howard, Nik Needham, Durham Smythe, and Connor Williams. These players are dealing with a plethora of injuries ahead of the game.