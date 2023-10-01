NFL Inactives today: Who is out for Sunday Week 4?

It's NFL Sunday at long last. After a week of practices, teams are finally ready to either continue their early-season dominance or turn their year around. It's only Week 4, so things can still change dramatically and this week could easily be a catalyst for change. With that in mind, some NFL teams will be missing players today. Some of them are big names that would otherwise play a important role in the outcome.

NFL Inactives tonight for Sunday games

Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Right now, only one player has been ruled out for the Washington Commanders and that is running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. The backup halfback has been ruled out because of an illness. The following players are questionable or otherwise on the injury report:

Percy Butler, Safety, Questionable

Logan Thomas, Tight End, Unspecified

Emmanuel Forbes, Cornerback, Unspecified

Benjamin St Juste, Cornerback, Unspecified

On the other side, the Philadelphia Eagles have two players listed as out for today's game:

Sydney Brown, Safety, Out

Quez Watkins, Wide Receiver, Out

Safety Justin Evans has also popped up on the injury report as a questionable player for today. Everyone else on the report, including wide receiver Devonta Smith, should be active.

Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills will be without safety Jordan Poyer today. He has officially been ruled out with a knee injury. The following players are on the injury report but have no designation:

Ryan Bates, Offensive Tackle

Leonard Floyd, Defensive End

Micah Hyde, Safety

Tre-Davious White, Cornerback

On the other side, the Miami Dolphins have a few injuries to contend with as they prepare. Only one player is ruled out right now, though:

Jaelan Phillips, Linebacker, Out

Salvon Ahmed, Running Back, Questionable

Terron Armstead, Offensive Tackle, Questionable

DeShon Elliot, Safety, Questionable

Connor Williams, Offensive Lineman, Questionable

Others, including Eli Apple and Tyler Kroft, have been on the injury report but have no designation going into Sunday's NFL matchup.

New England Patriots vs. Dallas Cowboys

The New England Patriots are dealing with a few injuries, including two key inactives for today as they try to get back to .500:

Cole Strange, Guard, Out

Jonathan Jones, Defensive Back, Out

Christian Barmore, Defensive Tackle, Questionable

Davon Godchaux, Defensive Tackle, Questionable

The Dallas Cowboys have one NFL inactive:

Tyron Smith, Offensive Tackle, Out

Tyler Biadasz, Center, Questionable

Zack Martin, Guard, Questionable

Peyton Hendershot, Running Back, Questionable,

The Cowboys offensive line is still banged up.

Who should you start today?

The Miami Dolphins offense, specifically their NFL skill position players, should have a field day again today. Start all pass-catchers you have. The Buffalo Bills secondary is thin with Jordan Poyer out, and even if it were fully healthy, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and company would have a good day in all likelihood.

Start Miami Dolphins players

The Washington Commanders got shredded last week by the Bills' offense. Look for the Philadelphia Eagles to do the same, so start D'Andre Swift, AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert with confidence.

Tony Pollard should be a look in your lineup. The Dallas Cowboys' offensive line is in better shape than it was last week, and the New England Patriots' defensive line is banged up.