NFL Inactives today: Who is out for Sunday Week 6 for Jets vs. Eagles?

At 4:25 p.m. ET today, Zach Wilson's New York Jets will host the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium. The Eagles are still undefeated on the year and will undoubtedly try to keep it going against a Jets team that has only won once in their previous four games.

The New York Jets' recent slump ended last week when they defeated the Denver Broncos 31–21. The Eagles also recently defeated the Los Angeles Rams 23-14.

For the Jets to win today's game, they will need to contain one of the finest quarterbacks in the league, Jalen Hurts.

In this article, we will talk about the players who won't be playing in this Eagles vs. Jets game. So, let's get started.

NFL Inactives today: Jets vs. Eagles

Some key players on the rosters of the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Jets could miss their Week 6 matchup. The most recent injury report is provided below.

New York Jets inactives

Up to nine players were listed on the New York Jets' Friday injury list. A few players are out of the game as they prepare to play the Philadelphia Eagles later today.

D.J. Reed, a cornerback for the Jets, had been expected to participate in Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. But the player missed practice on Friday and has since been declared out with a concussion.

Sauce Gardner, another cornerback for the Jets, was ill on Friday and could not practice. Gardner, originally listed as questionable for the game against the Eagles at MetLife Stadium, won't be available because of a concussion.

Another issue involves wide receiver Xavier Gipson. He has an ankle issue that has restricted him in practice since Week 5, and is labeled as questionable for the game.

New York Jets players listed as out

CB Justin Hardee

CB D.J. Reed Jr.

CB Sauce Gardner

CB Brandin Echols

Philadelphia Eagles inactives

Today's game against the New York Jets will see the Philadelphia Eagles missing a handful of their important defensive players.

Jalen Carter, a rookie defensive tackle, had an ankle injury during practice earlier in the week and has been ruled out since Friday.

Darius Slay, a cornerback who played in Week 5 but missed practice this week with a knee injury, is another player the Eagles will be without.

Quez Watkins, a wide receiver with the Philadelphia Eagles, competed against the Rams in Week 5 after sitting out the two contests before that due to a hamstring injury. He was once more listed as having a hamstring problem on the injury report on Friday, and he will miss the Jets game.

Philadelphia Eagles players listed as out

WR Quez Watkins

CB Darius Slay

S Justin Evans

DT Jalen Carter