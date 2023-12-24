NFL Inactives today: Who is out for Titans vs. Seahawks in Week 16?

The Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans are set to face off on Christmas Eve in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.

The Seahawks enter the game with a 7-7 record, fresh off a surprise win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15. That win marked the end of their four-game losing streak and put them back in the playoff picture. Franchise running back Kenneth Walker III was phenomenal in the win, amassing 86 rushing yards and a touchdown.

As for Tennessee, they come into the game with a 5-9 record. Tennessee's postseason hopes are in tatters, and they're fresh off a Week 15 loss to the resurgent Houston Texans.

The Titans flexed their defensive acumen during the loss, sacking the Texans' QB four times. Denico Autry was particularly impressive, picking up two sacks himself. Titans fans will be hoping for more of the same against Pete Carroll's side.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Livestream: FuboTV and DAZN

TV: CBS

Venue: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Tennessee Titans Inactives Week 16

According to the Tennessee Titans' official website, eight players have been ruled out for the Sunday Night Football game. Tennessee is set to be without Jack Gibbens, Luke Gifford, Amani Hooker, Sean Murphy-Bunting, Kyle Philips, Jeffery Simmons, K'Von Wallace, and Caleb Farley.

Furthermore, six Tennessee players are listed as questionable. These players are Daniel Brunskill, Aaron Brewer, Will Levis, Trevon Wesco, Josh Whyle, and Chigoziem Okonkwo. The players mentioned above missed significant chunks of this week's training sessions, so they'll make game-time decisions in Week 16.

Seattle Seahawks Inactives Week 16

As for the Seattle Seahawks, they, too, have a host of players ruled out or questionable against the Titans. The Seahawks will be without safety Jamal Adams, who is dealing with a knee injury.

Also, wide receiver D'Wayne Eskridge won't be available for selection as he nurses a knock to his ribs. Both players did not participate in this week's training sessions, so they won't be rushed to partake in tonight's game.

Furthermore, three Seahawks are listed as questionable: cornerback Tre Brown, star running back Kenneth Walker III, and starting cornerback Devon Witherspoon. The rest of the players on both teams' injury reports are unassigned heading into the matchup.

